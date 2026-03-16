GoRout and Pro Quick Draw Announce Direct Integration to Streamline Coach Workflow

ROCHESTER, Minn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoRout, the leader in coach-to-player communication, today announced a new partnership with Pro Quick Draw, a powerful playbook and scout card drawing tool. The partnership introduces a direct system-to-system integration built to enhance organization and preparation processes for football coaches at all levels of the game. The integration enables coaches to send their play card drawings created in Pro Quick Draw straight into GoRout—no downloading or uploading of files is required.

This integration is powered by GoRout Connect, GoRout's new API framework designed to seamlessly connect the tools that coaches use every day. By eliminating unnecessary steps in the workflow, GoRout and Pro Quick Draw are helping coaches spend less time managing files and more time coaching.

"Coaches already have strong systems in place, and our goal isn't to replace them, but to help streamline them," said Mike Rolih, Founder of GoRout. "GoRout Connect allows us to integrate directly with tools like Pro Quick Draw so coaches can move information faster, reduce friction in their process, and keep everything where it belongs."

How the Integration Works

The Pro Quick Draw x GoRout integration allows coaches to:

Connect their GoRout account directly within Pro Quick Draw



Select a specific practice and practice block in GoRout



Instantly send drawings from PQD to specified GoRout Practice Blocks



The result is a fast, seamless transfer of scout cards and practice drawings directly into GoRout. It eliminates the need for file exports, uploads, and wasted time through additional steps.

"Our #1 goal is always saving coaches time and simplifying their workflow," said Britt Bischoff, Co-Founder of Pro Quick Draw. "Our integration with GoRout is a no-brainer because it enables coaches to transfer scout card material to GoRout in seconds."

About Pro Quick Draw

Founded by current NFL coach Andy Bischoff, Pro Quick Draw is a powerful plug-in used within Microsoft Visio and PowerPoint to help football coaches organize, format, and export playbooks, scout cards, and presentations. Pro Quick Draw serves programs from youth football through the NFL, with 30 of 32 NFL teams currently using the platform.

Coaches trust Pro Quick Draw for its ready-made templates, customizable branding options, organized file structure, and universal file formats that stay local—allowing coaches to take their work wherever they go.

About GoRout

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota, GoRout is the leader in coach-to-player communication, built to help coaches securely communicate play calls and adjustments instantly, on-field, and in real time without the worry of sign stealing.

GoRout equips coaches with an easy-to-use system for planning, organizing, and sending play calls directly to players on the field. Its rugged, fully encrypted wearable devices clearly display communication and unique play call messaging to players between the lines, ensuring clarity when it matters most.

Used across all levels of sports—from youth leagues to NCAA Power 4 programs and NFL teams—GoRout helps staffs streamline preparation, improve practice and in-game communication, and keep everyone aligned from the meeting room to the sideline.

SOURCE GoRout