GoRout Named No. 8 in Sports Category on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies List

ROCHESTER, Minn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoRout, the leading provider of coach-to-player communication technology, today announced it has been recognized as No. 8 in the Sports category on Fast Company's prestigious 2026 Most Innovative Companies list.

GoRout is named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Sports.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is one of the most highly regarded recognitions of forward-thinking organizations across the globe. Each year, the list highlights businesses that are transforming industries, setting new standards, and driving meaningful impact through creativity, technology, and bold execution. Companies are evaluated on their ability to deliver groundbreaking products, solve real-world problems, and influence their respective markets in significant ways.

GoRout's inclusion reflects its continued commitment to revolutionizing coach-to-player communication, helping teams operate faster, more efficiently, and with greater clarity—without the limitations of traditional methods.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in sports," said Mike Rolih, CEO and Founder of GoRout. "That said, we're just getting started. This recognition reinforces what we believe internally—that there's still a massive opportunity to keep building, keep improving, and keep delivering best-in-class products and a platform that truly changes how teams communicate and compete."

A key driver of GoRout's innovation is GoRout Connect, the company's strategic API offering that enables seamless integration with the broader ecosystem of technologies coaches use. By connecting data across platforms, GoRout Connect transforms fragmented information into actionable insights, creating more meaningful player development touchpoints and a more complete picture of team performance.

Today, more than 4,000 teams rely on GoRout products across football, baseball, and softball, spanning all levels of play—from youth and club programs to major Division I programs.

"This recognition is a reflection of our team's relentless focus on solving real problems for coaches and players," Rolih added. "We're proud of the progress, but our focus remains exactly where it should be—on what we build next."

For more information about GoRout and its innovative communication platform, visit [www.gorout.com].

About GoRout

GoRout is a leading sports technology company that provides coach-to-player communication systems designed to streamline gameplay, eliminate signals, and increase efficiency on the field. Through innovations like GoRout Connect, the company is expanding how teams leverage data, integrations, and communication to drive performance and player development. Trusted by more than 4,000 teams nationwide, GoRout empowers coaches and athletes with fast, reliable, and secure solutions.

SOURCE GoRout