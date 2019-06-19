GoSpotCheck Gains Valuable Leadership Expertise with Five Additions to Management Team

DENVER, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSpotCheck, the software company reimagining how the mobile workforce works, has expanded its leadership team with the hiring of five executives to help guide the growing company—delivering increased focus on product development, engineering, customer success and marketing. The move will support GoSpotCheck's ongoing maturation from a startup into a thriving corporation that today has Fortune 500 customers and partners throughout the world, as well as more than $46M in capital investments.

All additions to the leadership team have extensive experience with mid-market and enterprise companies, particularly those that have had successful public offerings, acquisitions or enterprise partnerships. The new team members are:

Ian Erickson , Executive Vice President, Technology – Most recently with Kespry, Tableau Software and Alteryx, Erickson will oversee GoSpotCheck's technical leadership, engineering roadmaps and initiatives, and team development.

– Most recently with Kespry, Tableau Software and Alteryx, Erickson will oversee GoSpotCheck's technical leadership, engineering roadmaps and initiatives, and team development. Laura Sellers , Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering – Coming off nine years at Alteryx, Sellers is responsible for driving a product vision that exceeds the expectations of customers while bringing new value to the analytics market. Under her leadership, GoSpotCheck's products will help improve analysts' work, and enable enterprises to harness the value of analytics across their organization.

– Coming off nine years at Alteryx, Sellers is responsible for driving a product vision that exceeds the expectations of customers while bringing new value to the analytics market. Under her leadership, GoSpotCheck's products will help improve analysts' work, and enable enterprises to harness the value of analytics across their organization. Jacob McNulty , Vice President, Customer Success – Most recently with EMS Software, McNulty will manage GoSpotCheck customers' objectives and create teams that meet and exceed these objectives. With more than 15 years in customer success, McNulty has global experience working with multi-national customers and enterprise organizations in Europe , South America , APAC, EMEA, and North America .

– Most recently with EMS Software, McNulty will manage GoSpotCheck customers' objectives and create teams that meet and exceed these objectives. With more than 15 years in customer success, McNulty has global experience working with multi-national customers and enterprise organizations in , , APAC, EMEA, and . Heather Larrabee , Executive Vice President, Marketing – After nine years at Whole Foods Market, Larrabee will use her deep retail, restaurant, CPG and hospitality expertise to create an effective, metrics-driven marketing function that drives brand awareness, revenue and retention.

In addition to these new employees, GoSpotCheck has introduced Eric Gould as a strategic advisor responsible for development initiatives and innovation. Gould was formerly the founder and president of IAG Research (acquired by the Nielsen Company), an entrepreneur in residence with Bessemer, and served in executive roles at Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch. He also serves on the Board of Directors of ISpot.tv and Stella Service.

"As we continue to grow revenue and market share, we are taking deliberate steps to scale our business strategically through this maturation phase from startup to industry leader," said Matt Talbot, co-founder and CEO, GoSpotCheck. "Our expanded management team reflects our understanding that it takes a great product, a deep commitment to customer success, and strategic leadership alignment to achieve our goals. By tapping the expertise of this talented group of people, we are cultivating a company that will thrive across varied industries, product iterations and market cycles."

Since its beginning in 2011as a TechStars venture, GoSpotCheck has successfully delivered SaaS technology that enables companies to more effectively and efficiently manage field execution across sales, operations, facilities and real estate functions. With total funding of $46.5M, GoSpotCheck is already one of the leading providers of mobile workforce technology to some of the world's largest beverage, beer, wine and spirits, CPG, retail, restaurant and commercial real estate brands. GoSpotCheck has more than 125 employees and is based in Denver.

About GoSpotCheck

GoSpotCheck is reimagining how the mobile workforce works, helping hundreds of enterprise brands in 70 countries across six continents increase sales, optimize labor, generate business insights, and improve profitability from the field. Their mobile app and cloud reporting dashboard fuse the power of granular data capture with ultimate flexibility to support diverse business processes with mobile surveys, photo capture, image recognition, machine learning, and business insight reporting. For more information about how brands like ABInBev, Diageo, Beam Suntory, Danone, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Compass Group, Panera Bread, Dairy Queen, Shell, Under Armour, Levi's, JOH Brokers, and Save-A-Lot leverage GoSpotCheck to perfect execution, email solutions@gospotcheck.com.

SOURCE GoSpotCheck