göt2b Secures Victory for its Virtual Metaverse Experience in the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards

göt2b, in partnership with Conversate Collective, announces three category wins for its first ever göt2b x Ditch the Label Self Expression Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- göt2b, a leading hair color and styling brand in North America, announced today that they have been named winners in the MUSE Creative and Design Awards for the first competitive season of 2024. Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), these competitions received over 8,500 entries from across the globe, affirming their position as prestigious programs honoring creative and design professionals. göt2b earned the Gold award across three categories: Experiential & Immersive - Diversity & Inclusion, Experiential & Immersive - Cause Marketing, and Experiential & Immersive - Metaverse. The work that led to this victory was created by Conversate Collective for göt2b, earning them this prestigious accolade.

For many years, göt2b has advocated for young people by inspiring them to be whoever they want to be. However, they didn't want to just be a brand that supported via words, but with actions. Through research, göt2b uncovered that social media was a leading contributor toward low self-esteem and poor body image in their core consumer, millennials and members of Gen Z. This then led the brand to focus their efforts on bringing awareness to cyberbullying and partnering with another organization - Ditch the Label - that is dedicated to helping young people navigate these difficult issues. The partnership culminated in the creation of the global göt2b x Ditch the Label Virtual Self-Expression Summit , which anyone could experience from the comfort of their home. The event promoted freedom of true self expression and provided a safe space for discussion.

"göt2b as a brand has always stood for self-expression and encouraging consumers to express themselves freely and be whoever they want to be," says Linda Lin, Head of Hair, North America at Henkel. "We have collaborated with Ditch the Label since 2021 to raise awareness on the issue of cyberbullying, and this Self Expression Summit was a way for us to engage people all over the world and empower them to act. We are so proud of the lasting impact this Summit has continued to have and are honored to receive this recognition from the MUSE Awards."

The MUSE Awards encompass a range of competitions designed to recognize excellence across diverse fields. The International Awards Associate (IAA) ensures these competitions are accessible and fair, guaranteeing that recognition is earned by those who truly deserve it.

"In a world that is often divisive and where the audacious get the attention, the purpose-driven work is the most meaningful," says Aja Bradley Kemp, Founder and CEO of Conversate Collective. "We are proud to have partnered with göt2b and the team at CMM to create an experience that empowered thousands of young people around the world. We thank the international jury panel and the IAA for this recognition".

"Creativity knows no bounds; it's the cornerstone of every great design. At IAA, we're committed to honoring and promoting the brilliance and originality that propel the creative process forward," explained Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He continued, "With every stroke of genius, we're reminded of the boundless potential of human imagination."

Comprised of industry professionals, the jury panel at IAA upheld impartiality and applied industry-relevant assessment criteria with precision. The jury's role was to recognize companies or individuals whose works showcased excellence and drove their industries forward – a goal they admirably achieved. Aside from utilizing industry-relevant standards in judging entries, impartiality was also maintained through the blind judging method. This approach involved evaluating entries independently, without comparing them to other submissions, ensuring that each winning work was recognized solely based on its own merits.

"Celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity of individuals who are making a positive impact on their industries is a source of immense pride for IAA," Thomas remarked. "Their dedication to excellence serves as a beacon of inspiration, guiding aspiring creatives worldwide toward their own remarkable achievements."

For more information on göt2b and their anti-cyber bullying efforts, please visit

https://www.schwarzkopf.com/campaigns/got2b-anti-cyberbullying.html

