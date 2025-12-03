Gotham Partners with Cultivated Media to Debut The Highrise: A New Semi-Annual Salon Shaping the Future of Cannabis

Inaugural event launching January 29, 2026 at The Greene Space, including keynote conversation with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotham , the world's first cannabis concept store, and Cultivated Media , the nation's leading cannabis business publication, today announced the launch of The Highrise, a new semi-annual salon designed to elevate the cannabis conversation. The inaugural salon will take place Thursday, January 29, 2026, at The Greene Space in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood.

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Location: The Greene Space, 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

Tickets: $100 | By invitation with short application - Apply Here

Event Schedule:

4-4:30PM | Check In

4:30PM | Welcome and opening remarks from The Highrise team

4:45PM | Keynote Conversation with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

5:45PM | Cannabis Science & Research

6:30PM | Making Cannabis Investable Again

7:10PM | Closing Remarks

7:30PM | Networking Reception & Happy Hour

As cannabis continues to evolve amid political uncertainty, New York has quickly risen to the forefront of transformation. The Highrise was created as a catalyst for the operators, policymakers, investors, and cultural leaders defining the next era of the industry. Unlike traditional trade shows, the salon centers on real-time insight, provocative dialogue, and intimate access to the individuals driving meaningful change.

"Our industry doesn't need another conference — it needs a forum that champions diversity, clarity, and courage, offering actionable takeaways to improve," said Joanne Wilson, Founder & CEO of Gotham. "The Highrise is a gathering place for the people shaping what's next across quality, capital, and culture, offering exclusive insight you can't get anywhere else."

"Interviewing Senator Gillibrand in an intimate setting like this is an extraordinary opportunity — both for me as a journalist and for the industry leaders in the room," said Jeremy Berke, Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Cultivated Media. "These candid, high-impact conversations are exactly what the cannabis sector needs at this pivotal moment for federal policy. We're building an experience that goes far beyond surface-level panels, and partnering with Gotham lets us deliver the kind of thoughtful, ambitious programming this industry deserves."

The Highrise Highlights

The inaugural salon will include a keynote conversation with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, interviewed by Jeremy Berke, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Cultivated Media. Their discussion will explore:

Federal cannabis policy including rescheduling, banking reform, and interstate commerce

How federal shifts could reshape New York's rollout

The political calculus of cannabis in Washington

Pathways toward responsible, equitable industry growth

What meaningful federal progress could unlock for entrepreneurs and investors

Following the keynote, guests will participate in an evening of curated panels addressing key industry topics, including:

Making Cannabis Investable Again

Advancing Science & Medical Research

The Unsaid Truths About New York's Rollout

Culture & Community: Cannabis, Race, and Reckoning

Each session is designed to move beyond predictable talking points — challenging assumptions, fostering camaraderie, and pushing the cannabis conversation into new territory.

Attendance is capped at 150 carefully selected guests to ensure everyone in the room has the opportunity to contribute. To apply for consideration, visit thehighrise.nyc .

About Gotham

Gotham, the world's first cannabis concept store, is a female-founded, mission-driven brand pioneering a new era of retail. Curating premium cannabis alongside art, fashion, home goods, and beauty, Gotham transforms dispensaries into destinations for discovery and connection. Since opening its flagship in the East Village in 2023, the brand has expanded to Hudson, Williamsburg, and most recently Chelsea - where they operate a first-of-its-kind art gallery, called Gotham Gallery, within the legal cannabis store. Working to revolutionize the narrative around cannabis consumption, Gotham creates a sense of welcome for their local communities and has solidified their place within the cultural zeitgeist of New York. Learn more at www.gotham.nyc and follow @gotham.ny for the latest products and events.

About Cultivated Media

Cultivated Media is the leading media platform for cannabis industry and policy professionals, delivering high-signal reporting, analysis, and insights across the fast-moving sector. Through its must-read daily inbox briefing, livestreams, expert-driven webinars, and growing slate of in-person events, Cultivated connects operators, investors, policymakers, and advocates with the information they need to stay ahead. With a focus on clarity, access, and smart analysis, Cultivated has become the trusted source for anyone shaping the future of cannabis. Subscribe at www.cultivated.news and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

