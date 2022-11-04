GOTRAX Announces New 2023 Performance Electric Scooter

News provided by

GOTRAX

Nov 04, 2022, 07:07 ET

GOTRAX officially announces the first of six new scooters the GX1 Electric Scooter

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GX1 electric scooter is part of the latest performance series of electric scooters from GOTRAX. We've taken our e-scooters to the next level featuring dual motors, full suspension and front and rear braking. Enjoy 3 separate speed settings, wider handlebars, and an ultra bright headlight. Our latest design is stronger than ever and includes built in LED lights for maximum visibility at night.

Continue Reading
GOTRAX
GOTRAX

As a manufacturer GOTRAX brings you the best specs for the price. The GX1 is equipped with Dual 600W Motors and a 48v15ah (720Wh) Battery for only $999 + Free shipping. Pre-order yours and save an additional $100.

Quick Specifications

35-40 Miles per Charge
25-32 MPH Max Speed
600Wx2 Avg. Dual Motor
10" Air Filled Tires
1 Year Warranty Incl.

Click here for more details.

Pre-Orders are currently scheduled to ship by 2/1/2023.

Please make press and review inquiries here.

GOTRAX is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes. Started in 2017, the Dallas based company has been producing premium electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GOTRAX

Also from this source

U.S. Based Electric Scooter company GOTRAX featured at Target and ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics