The electric bike and scooter company hopes the partnership will introduce NASCAR fans to the excitement of a personal electric ride.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leader in the industry for personal electric vehicles, is excited to announce its partnership with Daniil Kvyat for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity series race at Circuit of the Americas. Having dedicated themselves to changing the game in transportation since their launch in 2017, the team at GOTRAX is excited for the opportunity to introduce electric rides to a whole new audience of adventure-seeking riders.

GOTRAX to Sponsor Daniil Kvyat in NASCAR Xfinity Race at COTA

The company recommends its high-performance and off-road models for NASCAR fans looking to give an electric ride a try. Between the different electric scooters and bikes the company has on offer, the GOTRAX team is confident that racing enthusiasts will find a ride that matches the thrill of the track on a more local scale.

Riders and racers alike can catch this event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 23rd.

For more information about GOTRAX e-scooters and e-bikes, visit GOTRAX.com.

GOTRAX is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes. Since 2017, the Dallas-based company has been producing innovative electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.

SOURCE GOTRAX