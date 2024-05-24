GOTRAX Introduces New Fat Tire Electric Bike, the Alpine

The new Alpine fat tire eBike offers high speeds, long ranges, and off-road capabilities: all at an affordable price.

DALLAS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leader in the industry for personal electric vehicles, has announced the upcoming launch of their new Alpine Electric Bike. The next in GOTRAX's lineup of fat tire electric bikes, the Alpine serves as a versatile new ride that will meet the needs of a wide variety of riders.

The new GOTRAX Alpine Fat Tire Electric Bike

The Alpine sports 4" wide fat tires that are designed to make light work of any terrain. When combined with the Alpine's adjustable front suspension, these wheels also work to absorb the bumps, jolts, and shocks riders may experience on their journeys. Thanks to its 500 watt motor, the Alpine is capable of reaching speeds up to 25 miles per hour in pedal assist mode and 20 miles per hour in throttle mode, and its 48 volt, 13.5 Ah battery offers plenty of range for riders to reach their destinations with ease. Together, these characteristics place the Alpine as the ideal fat tire electric bike for new and experienced riders alike.

The Alpine brings riders a number of other helpful features, including:

Front and rear racks for carrying additional cargo.

A full-color digital display that offers updates on speed, mileage, battery, and more.

A step-thru frame for easy mounting and dismounting.

A Shimano 7-speed shifter that allows riders to change gears as they travel.

Dual hydraulic brakes that help keep riders in control at all times.

Reactive tail lights that shine whenever riders brake.

A bright headlight that keeps the path ahead illuminated.

A two-year warranty.

The Alpine will retail at $1,499, but during the launch period, riders can secure an Alpine for $500 off at just $999. This price is only available for a limited time, so riders interested in the Alpine should make sure to take advantage of this deal while they can.

GOTRAX is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes. Since 2017, the Dallas-based company has been producing innovative electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.

