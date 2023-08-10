GOTRAX Launches New GX1 & GX2 High Performance Electric Scooter

Long awaited GX Series has arrived, and its already almost sold out!

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leading innovator in electric transportation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest products, the GX1 & GX2.

With the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation options, the GOTRAX GX series emerges as a game-changer in the market. Its sleek and contemporary design, coupled with advanced features, makes it a must-have for seasoned riders.

GOTRAX

Due to pre-orders getting first priority there will be a very limited inventory, with an estimated restocking date of October 2023. These first units will sell out. Secure your GX1 or GX2 Today!

Key Specifications

GX1

600w avg Motors x2 (dual motors)

48V 15AH Lithium-ion Battery (720Wh)

32mph top speed

GX2

800w avg Motors x2 (dual motors)

48V 20AH Lithium-ion Battery (960Wh)

36mph top speed

Key Features:

Full suspension (front and rear)

3 Speed settings

10" x 3" Air-Filled Tires

LED Lighting

LED headlight/tail lights

