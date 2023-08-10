GOTRAX Launches New GX1 & GX2 High Performance Electric Scooter
10 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET
Long awaited GX Series has arrived, and its already almost sold out!
DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leading innovator in electric transportation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest products, the GX1 & GX2.
With the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation options, the GOTRAX GX series emerges as a game-changer in the market. Its sleek and contemporary design, coupled with advanced features, makes it a must-have for seasoned riders.
Due to pre-orders getting first priority there will be a very limited inventory, with an estimated restocking date of October 2023. These first units will sell out. Secure your GX1 or GX2 Today!
Key Specifications
GX1
600w avg Motors x2 (dual motors)
48V 15AH Lithium-ion Battery (720Wh)
32mph top speed
GX2
800w avg Motors x2 (dual motors)
48V 20AH Lithium-ion Battery (960Wh)
36mph top speed
Key Features:
Full suspension (front and rear)
3 Speed settings
10" x 3" Air-Filled Tires
LED Lighting
LED headlight/tail lights
