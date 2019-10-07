Goulston & Storrs Adds Two Attorneys in New York Office

"Zachary and Insung will be great additions to our New York office, and will help us meet the growing needs of our clients. We are always looking for talented laterals to join our team, and both of these attorneys will be an excellent fit for our unique collaborative and service-based culture," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs.

Prior to joining Goulston & Storrs, Kim was an associate at an Am Law 100 firm, and before that was a tax associate in PwC's International Tax Financial Services Group. He is experienced with cross-border transaction structuring of private equity, hedge, sovereign wealth, and pension funds. Kim received a dual-degree J.D./LL.M. in taxation in 2017 from Boston University School of Law and his B.A., with honors, from New York University in 2013. He is fluent in Korean and Japanese.

Previously, Perron was a real estate associate at a top Am Law 200 law firm, where he represented a broad range of clients including developers, capital management firms, financial institutions, and owners of institutional, retail, commercial, multifamily, and mixed-use properties. He received his J.D. from Duke University School of Law in 2017 and his B.S., summa cum laude, from Fordham University in 2014.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:

Liz Cerasuolo Amy Blumenthal Director of Marketing & Business Development Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 amyb@blumenthalpr.com lcerasuolo@goulstonstorrs.com



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs

Related Links

http://www.goulstonstorrs.com

