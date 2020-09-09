Goulston & Storrs' Allison Prince Named D.C. Trailblazer by The National Law Journal

Prince is one of the most sought-after real estate attorneys in D.C. With a practice focused on zoning, land use and historic preservation, she has helped transform some of D.C.'s most blighted neighborhoods. Prince and the team at Goulston & Storrs are known for high-impact projects, most recently: the complicated permitting for the CityCenterDC mixed-use development in downtown D.C. – a $950 million development that encompasses two million square feet and covers five city blocks, and is among the largest downtown projects in the U.S. in the 21 st century.

According to the NLJ, "Prince seeks innovative ways to preserve buildings of historic significance or, in the case of new construction, to ensure they meld with their surroundings." Prince told the NLJ, "A lot of my role is figuring out what is realistically achievable. It's a very holistic process of trying to create a project that's a net gain for the city and the neighborhood."

Prince and her team have worked on the Kennedy Center's historic $250 million REACH addition; the $162 million expansion of the International Spy Museum; Events DC's redevelopment of the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 190-acre site into a multi-field sports and entertainment complex; the West Hating Plant project in Georgetown and D.C. Public Library's construction of the new Southwest Library.

Prince is also a firm leader, mentor and role model. She currently serves on the firm's Executive Committee and Compensation Committee, and previously spent five years as the D.C. office head. Outside of work, she recently served as an appointed member of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's ReOpen DC Advisory Group, which was created to develop recommendations on reopening the District safely and sustainably during COVID-19. Throughout her career, Prince has devoted significant time to pro bono projects and has provided pro bono counsel to the Sasha Bruce Youthwork, Chance Academy and Washington Jesuit Academy.

In October 2020, Prince will receive the Washington Business Journal's prestigious 2020 "Women Who Mean Business" award, which celebrates exceptional businesswomen in the D.C. region.

