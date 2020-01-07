Goulston & Storrs Attorney Carla Reeves Chosen for 2020 LCLD Fellows Program

The year-long Fellows Program includes conferences, legal-practice training, and peer-group projects, as well as ongoing contact with top LCLD leadership and industry thought leaders who are dedicated to fostering the advancement of the next generation of diverse attorneys. After completing the program, the Fellows become mentors to subsequent classes, forming a continuous generation-spanning network committed to building diverse leadership within law firms and the overall legal profession.

"We are excited Carla was selected to participate in this year's LCLD Fellows Program. She is an engaged, diversity-minded leader with strong collaborative and relationship-building skills," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "She will be a great addition to LCLD's network of mentors and colleagues, and they are very fortunate to have her in this program."

At Goulston & Storrs, Reeves focuses her practice on employment litigation and counseling, and government and internal investigations. She serves on the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee and is a member of the Hiring Committee.

Reeves is active in a number of external organizations and pro bono initiatives. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Volunteer Lawyers Project (VLP) and on the Labor & Employment Section Steering Committee of the Boston Bar Association (BBA). Reeves is a member of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association and the Women of Color Committee of the Women's Bar Association. She was selected for and participated in the BBA's Public Interest Leadership Program from 2017 through 2018. Reeves also serves as a volunteer attorney for the Women's Bar Foundation's Family Law Project for Domestic Abuse Survivors, and has provided pro bono legal services to other non-profit organizations. She received a Pro Bono Award from Lawyers for Civil Rights in 2019 and VLP's Denis Maguire Pro Bono Award in 2018.

Reeves received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2010 and her B.A, magna cum laude, from Union College in 2008.

LCLD is an organization of more than 300 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who work together to create a diverse U.S. legal profession. The organization's programs, such as the Fellows Program, are designed to inspire and nurture diverse attorneys to fill leadership positions and promote overall inclusiveness within the legal profession.

