Goulston & Storrs Attorney Elizabeth Levine Named a "New England Trailblazer" by Am Law

Levine has been advising companies on ways to improve their corporate cultures since long before the #MeToo movement took center stage. As an employment lawyer and litigator for over 15 years, Levine has worked with countless organizations to root out negative workplace issues such as sexual harassment, bias and discrimination. While too many companies tackle these sensitive employment issues reactively, Levine has been at the forefront advocating for a smarter, more proactive approach. By taking the initiative to identify critical issues, Levine helps companies foster more positive workplace environments, support happier – and ultimately more productive – employees and reduce claims.

As a trainer certified by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, Levine also conducts workplace training on issues of harassment and discrimination prevention, sensitivity, tolerance and understanding in today's diverse workforce, and accommodation of disabled employees. As such, Levine is uniquely positioned not only to identify areas of concern in the workplace, but also to help companies address these difficult issues and establish a model of best practices moving forward.

Levine was recently recognized by Chambers USA as a 2019 Recognized Practitioner in Labor & Employment law in Massachusetts. She was a Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Star for nine consecutive years (2009-2017) and was named an Up and Coming Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in 2008. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2003 and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the College of the Holy Cross in 1999.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:

Liz Cerasuolo Amy Blumenthal Director of Marketing & Business Development Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 amyb@blumenthalpr.com lcerasuolo@goulstonstorrs.com



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs

Related Links

http://www.goulstonstorrs.com

