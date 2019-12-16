Goulston & Storrs Attorney Hara Perkins Named a "Notable Woman in Law" by Crain's NY for Third Consecutive Year

Perkins is an expert in affordable housing and economic development, and has negotiated $10 billion in low income housing tax credit transactions for developers and investors. She has structured city-transforming real estate transactions, including NYC's Essex Crossing and Cornell Tech's Roosevelt Island Campus (on the public side). Crain's noted that she is "known for her dedication to fair and sustainable urban land-use policies" and "is a recognized expert and frequent speaker on affordable housing and economic development trends."

She has served on numerous boards and in pro bono roles, including as outside general counsel for Civic Consulting USA, which is a social impact consultancy. She is co-chair of the Yale Alumni Real Estate Association and serves on the Public Private Partnership Council of the Urban Land Institute.

She was named one of New York's Top 30 Remarkable Women in 2018 by City & State New York. Perkins received her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2003 and her B.A., cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Yale University in 2000.

