Goulston & Storrs Attorney Meghan Hottel-Cox Named CREW DC's 2019 Emerging Leader

Hottel-Cox will receive one of only four individual awards – Emerging Leader, Woman of Impact, Champion, and Game-Changer – being given out this year. Two influential projects that have changed the DC landscape will also be recognized. The CREW DC awards celebrate leaders in the commercial real estate industry.

At Goulston & Storrs, Hottel-Cox focuses her practice on land use, working with real estate developers and educational institutions on a wide range of zoning matters. Some of her high-profile projects over the past few years include working on the zoning for the $250 million RiverPoint development at the U.S. Coast Guard's former headquarters on the Anacostia River, helping Events DC obtain the zoning approvals to develop a multi-field sports complex at the Robert F. Kennedy Stadium site in DC, and leading the development of Trinity University's 2016 Campus Plan.

Hottel-Cox is the co-founder of Q City, a first-of-its-kind group in DC for LGBTQ+ professionals in corporate real estate. She is a member of Goulston & Storrs' Inclusionary Advisory Committee, where she spearheaded the firm's initiative to conduct mandatory firmwide implicit bias training. She also does extensive pro bono zoning work for well-known DC non-profits including Martha's Table, Jubilee Housing, and So Others Might Eat.

She received her J.D., Order of the Coif, with High Honors, from George Washington University Law School in 2014 and her B.A., summa cum laude, from the College of William & Mary in 2010.

About CREW DC

Founded in 1979, CREW DC promotes professional opportunities and business relationships for women in the commercial real estate industry. CREW DC, with approximately 540 members, is one of the largest chapters in North America. CREW Network is the national association for women in commercial real estate and represents over 11,000 women in commercial real estate in chapters across more than 70 major markets in the United States, Canada and Great Britain. For more information, visit the CREW DC website at www.crewdc.org.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:

Liz Cerasuolo Amy Blumenthal Director of Marketing & Business Development Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 amyb@blumenthalpr.com lcerasuolo@goulstonstorrs.com



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs

Related Links

http://www.goulstonstorrs.com

