Goulston & Storrs Attorney Suma V. Nair Named to the ACLU of Massachusetts Board of Directors

As a member of the ACLUM's board of directors, Nair will support the important work of the private, non-partisan organization to defend and preserve – in court, in the legislature and in communities – the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights as well as the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Nair has been involved with ACLUM for several years, including serving on the organization's Amicus Committee.

At Goulston & Storrs, Nair provides sophisticated estate and tax planning advice to high net worth individuals and families. She counsels clients regarding charitable giving , and family and tax matters involving business/wealth succession. She also represents beneficiaries and trustees, providing administration, best practices assistance, and advocacy. She also serves on the firm's Executive Committee.

In addition to her work with ACLUM, Nair is a trustee of The Boston Bar Foundation and also recently served on the organization's Professional Advisors Committee, is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and is a member of the steering committee for the Cambridge Forum on Private Wealth Law. She has served in leadership roles within the Boston Bar Association and as a volunteer lawyer for the Legal Advocacy & Resource Center. Nair is also involved in On The Rise, a program advocating for homeless women in greater Boston, and previously served on the organization's board.

She received her B.A., magna cum laude, from Dartmouth College in 2000, and her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2005.

