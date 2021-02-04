Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Joel Antwi and Kaileigh Callender Named to National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 List

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Joel Antwi and Kaileigh Callender have been named to the National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40. The list recognizes Black attorneys from each state who are rising stars in their respective areas of the law.

Antwi and Callender are associates in the firm's Litigation Group and were selected for their notable professional achievements and leadership. All candidates are nominated by current members of National Black Lawyers.

Antwi focuses his practice on disputes involving intellectual property, employment, real estate, and professional liability. He represents individuals, owners, trustees and other fiduciaries, as well as a broad range of corporate entities. Before pursuing a legal career, Antwi was a high school teacher through Teach For America and interned for then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman. He received his J.D. and LL.M. from Boston University School of Law in 2017, his M.Ed. from the University of Nevada in 2014, and his B.A. from American University in 2012.

Callender handles disputes related to the firm's employment, business, and retail clients. She handles research, due diligence, documentation analysis, negotiation, drafting of complaints, and case management for issues that often involve breach of contract matters. Callender is also deeply committed to pro bono work, handling projects for many of the firm's pro bono clients including Haley House, International Refugee Assistance Project, Kids in Need of Defense, and the Lawyers Clearing House. She serves on the Board of Directors of Boston Youth Sanctuary, which is an innovative after-school support program in Dorchester, MA for youth who have experienced trauma. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2016, where she was a Martin Luther King Jr. Fellow, and her A.B., with honors, from Brown University in 2010.

