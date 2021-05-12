Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Neema Chaiban and Linh Lingenfelter Selected for LCLD's 2021 Pathfinder Program

"Neema and Linh are highly talented young attorneys and we are very proud that they were chosen for this year's Pathfinder program," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "Both Neema and Linh are deeply committed to our firm's diversity and inclusion initiatives and we look forward to the ideas and learning that they bring back to their practices and the firm."

Chaiban is a real estate lawyer at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on the acquisition, disposition, leasing, and development of commercial real estate. She is a member of the firm's Summer Committee. She serves on the Board of the Northeastern University School of Law Alumni/ae Board and is a member of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association and the Boston Bar Association. She received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2014, her M.A., magna cum laude, from Vermont Law School in 2014, and her B.A. from Tufts University in 2011.

Lingenfelter is a corporate attorney at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, equity financings, joint ventures, private placements of securities, public offerings of securities, and securities compliance matters. She counsels a variety of clients, including entrepreneurs, emerging growth and mature companies, private equity firms, and nonprofits. She is a member of the firm's Pro Bono Committee and Associate Liaison Committee. She serves on the Advisory Board of City Awake, a program of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2013 and her B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston University in 2009.

The Pathfinder Program was designed to supplement training initiatives at LCLD Member corporations and law firms. It provides participants with practical tools for developing and leveraging internal professional networks, foundational leadership skills, and an understanding of career development strategies. Each Pathfinder is also matched with a Program Facilitator, a mentor who plays a key role in helping Pathfinders connect what they learn in the program to the organization in which they work.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 350 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession. The LCLD Pathfinder Program has trained more than 900 early-career attorneys since 2015, catering to junior lawyers in law firms and corporate legal departments who have demonstrated potential to become future leaders in the legal profession. For information, visit www.lcldnet.org.

