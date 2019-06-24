Goulston & Storrs Director Cecilia Gordon Elected as ACREL Fellow

Gordon represents clients in the hospitality industry regarding investment in and management of hotel and resort properties across the United States and in the Caribbean. She has extensive experience handling hotel and resort acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture arrangements, franchise agreements, and both branded and independent hotel management agreements.

Gordon also has a broad-based real estate practice representing real estate owners and operators involved in property acquisitions and dispositions, finance, and development projects. She has particularly strong experience in creating optimal structures for joint ventures and counseling clients looking to partner with others in the development and ownership of multifamily properties, office buildings, senior living developments, hotels, and resorts.

Gordon is a recognized leader in her field and was recently ranked by Chambers USA in the 2019 nationwide Leisure & Hospitality category. Gordon is a member and the current Vice President of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants. She received her B.A., magna cum laude, from Harvard University in 1997 and her J.D., cum laude, from New York University School of Law in 2000.

The American College of Real Estate Lawyers is the premier organization of U.S. real estate lawyers. Admission is by invitation only after a rigorous screening process. ACREL's distinguished, nationally-known lawyers have been elected to fellowship for their outstanding legal ability, experience and high standards of professional and ethical conduct in the practice of real estate law.

