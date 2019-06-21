Goulston & Storrs Director Joshua Davis Elected Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers

Davis is a nationally-recognized leader in the employment and labor law field. He provides counsel to companies large and small, boards of directors, and public interest organizations as they navigate the myriad challenges that arise in employment relationships. His clients include public and private companies and their leaders, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, law firms, museums, media companies, and non-profit entities devoted to the public interest.

He has more than two decades of experience handling and litigating sexual harassment matters and has broad expertise in related investigations and training. He leads the firm's Cultural Assessment Program, which helps companies better assess and reform their corporate culture in today's #MeToo and #TimesUp era.

Davis also represents clients in all types of employment-related litigation, including class actions, wage and hour claims, discrimination cases, contract cases, claims related to restrictive covenants, and appeals.

He is ranked by Chambers Global as one of the leading Labor & Employment lawyers in the country. He is similarly ranked by Chambers USA in Massachusetts. He has been named to Best Lawyers in America for Employment Law and Labor Law for the past 12 consecutive years. Davis teaches employment discrimination at Northeastern University School of Law. He received his B.A., with high honors, from Swarthmore College in 1987 and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School in 1991, where he was admitted to the Order of the Coif. Following law school, he served as law clerk to the Hon. Stephanie K. Seymour of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers is a non-profit professional association honoring the leading lawyers nationwide in the practice of labor and employment law. The organization's Fellows are recognized as distinguished members of the labor and employment community who promote achievement, advancement, and excellence in the practice by setting standards of professionalism and civility, by sharing their experience and knowledge, and by acting as a resource for academia, the government, the judiciary, and the community at large. Nominees for Fellowship are evaluated based on their character, integrity, and professional experience throughout their career, and are elected after a rigorous vetting process.

