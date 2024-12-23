Goulston & Storrs Director Richard Rosensweig Named a 2024 Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Richard Rosensweig has been named a 2024 Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the leading litigation attorneys across the Commonwealth for their expertise, experience, proven success, and creative problem-solving skills.

Richard Rosensweig, a director at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has been named a 2024 Go To Business Litigation Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly.

Rosensweig focuses his practice on defending lawyers and law firms facing professional malpractice claims and disciplinary matters. He also counsels his law firm clients in connection with ethical matters and regulatory investigations. In addition to his high-powered malpractice defense practice, he handles complex corporate and securities litigation, and serves as Goulston & Storrs' General Counsel. He earned his B.C.L./J.D. with honors from McGill University and his B.A. with great distinction, also from McGill University.

