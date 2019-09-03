Goulston & Storrs Earns Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus 2019 Designation from Diversity Lab

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it is one of 50 firms to have earned Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus 2019 from Diversity Lab. "Plus" status means that the firm met or exceeded the pipeline consideration requirements for Certification and successfully reached at least 30 percent diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles and committees.

The Mansfield Rule Certification 2.0 measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, and LGBTQ+ lawyers for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions. The goal of the Mansfield Rule is to boost the representation of women, lawyers of color, and LGBTQ+ lawyers in law firm leadership by ensuring that a broad pool of candidates are considered for these opportunities.

"We have learned so much through our participation in the Mansfield 2.0 program and are committed to continue this important work," said Amy Moody McGrath, a Director at Goulston & Storrs and Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee. "Creating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive environment requires continuous self-evaluation and rededication to our core values. We are focused on enhancing diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our firm, and the Mansfield Rule is a valuable tool and benchmark to help us create accountability."

Participating law firms had to first establish a baseline metric by which they could assess and analyze their talent pipelines in order to achieve the Mansfield Rule objectives. As part of the rigorous Mansfield Rule Certification process, the firms were expected to create and adopt documentation and tracking norms to measure their progress and identify areas for improvement.

"We are a firm that places great value on diversity, inclusion, and belonging, which we believe is essential to establish and strengthen a collaborative, collegial, and successful workplace," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "Being part of the Mansfield Rule program helps us continue to do better at increasing the representation of diverse lawyers in our leadership."

Goulston & Storrs will participate in Mansfield 3.0, which will include lawyers with disabilities as well as women, lawyers of color and LGBTQ+ lawyers as part of the diverse candidate pool. Ninety-nine firms will be part of the 3.0 iteration, which runs from July 2019 to July 2020.

About Diversity Lab

Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. Experimental ideas – such as the OnRamp Fellowship and the Mansfield Rule – are created through its Hackathons and piloted in collaboration with more than 100 top law firms and legal departments across the country. Diversity Lab leverages data, behavioral science, design thinking, and technology to further develop and test new ideas and research, measure the results, and share the lessons learned.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

