Goulston & Storrs Earns Mansfield 3.0 Certified Plus 2020 Designation from Diversity Lab

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it has earned Mansfield 3.0 Certified Plus 2020 from Diversity Lab. "Plus" status means that the firm met or exceeded the pipeline consideration requirements for Certification and successfully reached at least 30 percent diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles. Last year, the firm was one of 50 law firms that became Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus.

The Mansfield Rule Certification 3.0 measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for recruitment, governance roles, equity partner promotions, and inclusion in formal pitch presentations to clients. It was created to boost the representation of diverse attorneys in law firm leadership by ensuring that a broad pool of candidates are considered for these opportunities.

"Creating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace requires ongoing self-evaluation and focus on our core values. We continue to learn and grow through our participation in the Mansfield 3.0 program and are committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our firm," said Amy Moody McGrath, a Director at Goulston & Storrs and Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee. "The Mansfield Rule is not only a valuable tool and benchmark, but it requires us to be accountable and strategically focused on how we can continue to evolve and improve."

"Diversity, inclusion and belonging are the essential building blocks of a collaborative, collegial, and successful workplace," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "The Mansfield Rule has helped us increase the representation of diverse lawyers in our leadership and, most importantly, reinforce the values that we care most about."

Goulston & Storrs is participating in the Mansfield 4.0 certification process, a year-long program that began immediately after Mansfield 3.0 was completed.

About Diversity Lab

Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. Experimental ideas – such as the OnRamp Fellowship and the Mansfield Rule – are created through its Hackathons and piloted in collaboration with more than 100 top law firms and legal departments across the country. Diversity Lab leverages data, behavioral science, design thinking, and technology to further develop and test new ideas and research, measure the results, and share the lessons learned.

