Goulston & Storrs Launches College Sports Law Practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has launched a College Sports Law Practice to help colleges, universities and athletic conferences navigate an increasingly complex legal landscape during the pandemic and beyond.

Goulston & Storrs brings decades of experience to advise colleges, universities and athletic conferences in the most current and relevant issues affecting intercollegiate sports including:

reopening in the wake of COVID-19;

diversity & inclusion training and education;

employment relations and internal investigations;

intellectual property including name, image and likeness (NIL);

sports-related contracts;

e-sports;

media and product licensing;

data privacy;

sponsor/hospitality contracts;

construction and retrofitting of stadia and arenas;

Title IX; and

risk assessment and litigation.

The firm has put together a winning and diverse team from across the firm's leading practice areas who understand the laws, rules, and regulations covering the ever-changing college athletics landscape. Goulston & Storrs has also recruited two high-profile sports professionals as consultants – Len DeLuca, former executive at IMG, ESPN, and CBS Sports, and Dr. Tim Lewis, a former NCAA Associate Director, Engagement and Strategic Partnerships – to work closely with the firm on key issues that affect the college sports industry.

"Our firm has deep experience in sports law and in the particular areas of concern for college decision-makers. We are excited to formalize this highly-specialized college sports law practice to bring our unique expertise to this industry," said Marty Edel, Practice Chair. "There are so many new issues that college sports teams and athletic conferences are grappling with as result of the COVID-19 crisis – from new safety and other federal and state regulations, to monetizing alternate sources of revenue such as e-sports, to cultural issues. We also are seeing concerns over how to deal with student athletes (and their agents) and sponsors over NIL rights and disputes over sponsor and hospitality contracts. We offer practical legal advice on how to succeed in this challenging environment."

