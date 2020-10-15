Goulston & Storrs' Michelle Porter Joins Special Olympics Massachusetts Board of Directors

As co-chair of the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, Porter leads one of the largest and most established wealth management practices in the country. She is a nationally regarded estate planning attorney with over 20 years of experience advising clients on sophisticated estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, business planning, and charitable giving matters. She frequently serves as a trustee for private trusts and is actively involved in the investment of trust assets.

Porter is a member of the firm's Business Development Committee and Administrative/Investment Committee. She also serves as an appointed member of the Boston Foundation Professional Advisors Committee.

About Special Olympics Massachusetts

Special Olympics Massachusetts (SOMA) provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programming for over 12,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state at nearly 300 events per year. Locally, over 600 athletes take part in Special Olympics programming and are able to do this at no cost. Through the power of sport, our movement transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. It also unites everyone by fostering a sense of community and building a civil society. For more information visit http://www.SpecialOlympicsMA.org.

About Goulston & Storrs

