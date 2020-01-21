Goulston & Storrs Named 2020 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has been designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality – receiving a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). HRC creates the Index from a national benchmarking survey on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"We place great value on diversity, inclusion, and belonging at our firm, which we believe is essential to establish and strengthen a collaborative, collegial, and successful workplace," said director Chris Regnier, who co-chairs the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee. "We are honored to receive this recognition again, and will continue to work hard to make sure all our colleagues feel welcomed and accepted at our firm."

The HRC's annual Index assesses companies based on LGBTQ non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship. In the 2020 report, 680 companies from all types of industries across the nation received a perfect score.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision."

In September 2019, Goulston & Storrs earned Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus status from Diversity Lab , which measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, and LGBTQ+ lawyers for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions and achieved representation of at least 30% women and historically underrepresented lawyers in a large number of key leadership roles and with lateral hires. The firm is currently participating in Mansfield 3.0.

The Human Rights Campaign is America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

