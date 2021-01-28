Goulston & Storrs Named 2021 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has been designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality – receiving a perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). HRC creates the Index from a national benchmarking survey on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"As a firm that cares deeply about fostering an environment of diversity, inclusion, and belonging in our workplace, we are honored to receive this recognition once again," said Amy Moody McGrath, a Director at Goulston & Storrs and Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee. "Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of a collaborative, collegial, and successful firm. Our differences make us stronger and we are committed to making sure all of our colleagues feel welcomed and accepted."

The HRC's annual Index assesses companies based on LGBTQ non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. In the 2021 report, 767 companies from all types of industries across the nation received a perfect score.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a long-overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

In September 2020, Goulston & Storrs earned Mansfield 3.0 Certified Plus status from Diversity Lab , which measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions. In 2019, the firm received the Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus designation. Goulston & Storrs is currently participating in the Mansfield 4.0 certification process.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

