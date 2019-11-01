Goulston & Storrs Named to the 2020 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" List in 36 Categories

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has been named to the 2019 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list in 36 categories.

Goulston & Storrs was ranked nationally in 10 areas including: Land Use & Zoning Law (Tier 1); Real Estate Law (Tier 1); Real Estate Litigation (Tier 1); Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency & Reorganization Law; Bankruptcy Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Environmental Law; Environmental Litigation; Mass Tort Litigation/Class-Actions-Defendants; Trusts & Estates Law.

Earlier this year, three Goulston & Storrs' attorneys were recognized nationally as a 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practice areas. Allison C. Prince was named "Lawyer of the Year" in Land Use & Zoning Law, Phil T. Feola was "Lawyer of the Year" in Litigation – Land Use & Zoning, and Ned Abelson was "Lawyer of the Year" in Environmental Law.

Top rankings in Boston include: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency & Reorganization Law (Tier 1); Bankruptcy Litigation (Tier 1); Commercial Litigation (Tier 1); Environmental Law (Tier 1); Land Use & Zoning Law (Tier 1); Land Use & Zoning Litigation (Tier 1); Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants (Tier 1); Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants (Tier 1); Real Estate Law (Tier 1); Real Estate Litigation (Tier 1); Trusts & Estates Law (Tier 1); Bet-the-Company Litigation; Corporate Law; Employment Law – Management; Environmental Litigation; Intellectual Property Litigation; Labor Law – Management; Mass Tort Litigation/Class-Actions-Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Top rankings in Washington, D.C. include: Land Use & Zoning Law (Tier 1); Land Use & Zoning Litigation (Tier 1); Leisure and Hospitality Law (Tier 1); Real Estate Law (Tier 1); Real Estate Litigation.

Top rankings in New York include: Corporate Law; Real Estate Law.

The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and additional information provided as part of the formal submission process. Recognition in Best Lawyers® is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a law firm or lawyer by peers.

