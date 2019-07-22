Goulston & Storrs Receives Band 1 Ranking in Private Wealth Law by Chambers USA High Net Worth Guide 2019; Four Attorneys Ranked as Leaders in the Field

BOSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received the top Band 1 ranking in Private Wealth Law in Massachusetts in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA High Net Worth (HNW) Guide. Four Goulston & Storrs directors – Mark M. Christopher, Mark E. Swirbalus, Mark D. Balk and Suma V. Nair – also ranked among the top attorneys in Private Wealth Law.

Goulston & Storrs' private wealth practice was one of only five firms to receive a Band 1 ranking in Private Wealth Law. Known for providing guidance to high net worth clients in all manner of trust and estate matters, clients described the firm's private client team as "one of the top for trust and estate planning." Chambers also noted that Goulston & Storrs provides "stellar support to clients in estate litigation matters."

Mark M. Christopher (Band 1) is a seasoned trust and estate lawyer who is "known for the international nature of his practice," his work as a trustee, and for his "sub-specialty representing partners, principals and heads of venture capital funds." "He's a stellar practitioner" who is "absolutely top at a national or international level." "He has a really practical and efficient approach to quite complex problems."

Mark E. Swirbalus (Band 2), who co-chairs Goulston & Storrs' Litigation group, is the only trial attorney to make the list. He is highly regarded as a "probate litigator acting on behalf of affluent individuals, families, trust companies, banks, and charitable organizations." Many clients noted he is "the best probate litigator in Boston" and their "number one choice." "He's super sensible and super helpful" and "he gets great results."

Mark D. Balk (Band 3) is a well-known trust and estate attorney with a reputation as a "top lawyer" who is "very knowledgeable and strong with clients." He is "a long-standing Boston lawyer who acts for high net worth clients as both a professional trustee and administrator of trusts."

Suma V. Nair (Band 3) was recognized for her impressive work assisting "private clients in all manner of trust and estate planning and administration." "There are a lot of people talking about her for good reason." She is "very strong technically" and a "real up-and-comer."

The Chambers USA HNW Guide to the world's leading private wealth advisors is culled from thousands of in-depth interviews with clients to assess the reputations and expertise of business lawyers worldwide. Rankings are based on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment.

