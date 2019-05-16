Goulston & Storrs Receives Top Chambers USA 2019 Rankings for Nine Practice Areas; Retail and Leisure & Hospitality Practices Recognized Nationally

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, has received top rankings in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA in nine of its practice areas – Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Environment, Labor & Employment, Leisure & Hospitality, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance, and Retail. Chambers also ranked 26 Goulston attorneys among the top U.S. attorneys in their respective fields either nationally or in their regions.

National rankings include:

Retail (Band 2 USA) – Goulston's Retail practice is "highly reputed for its work in all areas of retail real estate, representing developers, REITs, landlords and tenants" and has a "strong reputation helping international brands and retailers integrate and expand into the U.S. market." Clients note the firm's "integrity, speed and industry knowledge" and that the attorneys "are great dealmakers and problem solvers."

Leisure & Hospitality (Band 4 USA) – The firm's Leisure & Hospitality practice is considered "top-quality" and is known for its "experience working alongside major hotel brands, financial institutions and investors on a variety of transactional matters and operational issues." Expertise includes "management agreements, joint ventures and financing, alongside niche strengths in matters such as liquor licensing."

Regional rankings include:

Real Estate (Band 1 MA, Band 2 D.C.) – In Massachusetts, Goulston's Real Estate group "retains its position as a market-leading firm" and is "regularly called upon by regional and national developers and investors to handle big-ticket matters." Clients admire their "combination of deep bench, resources and price competitiveness." In D.C., the team "is known for significant capabilities across a broad range of real estate matters, including financing, development, acquisition and disposition" with a "go-to practice for land entitlement, zoning and historic preservation matters." "They have tremendous depth, they're technically very sound, deeply knowledgeable, and they understand both the business and practical side of projects."

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Band 2 MA) – The firm's Bankruptcy/Restructuring practice is known for solving "complex restructuring and insolvency matters of all stripes." Clients say the firm "possesses some of the best lawyers I've ever worked with. They're very capable and great on contentious matters."

Environment (Band 2 MA) – Goulston's Environment practice is "distinguished for its niche in the environmental aspects of real estate and well known for its expertise in regulatory matters, brownfield redevelopment and property transactions" as well as "its strength in environmental insurance" and "environmental cost recovery." "The team does really high-quality, cutting-edge work" and is "most excellent at the transactional and permitting part of environmental work."

Banking & Finance (Band 3 MA) – Known for offering "quality advice to insurers, private equity sponsors and banks on complex capital markets and senior debt transactions" the Goulston team is "frequently sought out for its expertise in leveraged buyout transactions." Clients say, "They are totally relationship-focused and they always try to do the right thing."

Litigation: General Commercial (Band 3 MA) – Goulston's "strong litigation group" was "recommended for its handling of a broad range of business and commercial disputes" and "singled out for its deep expertise in professional liability claims."

The firm was also recognized in New York in the Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance category and in the Labor & Employment category in Massachusetts.

The Chambers Guides have ranked the best law firms and lawyers since 1990, and cover 190 countries across the world. Inclusion in Chambers is based solely on extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Individual lawyers are ranked based on their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Law firms are ranked on the same qualities, as well as overall effectiveness and capability. Rankings are grouped in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the best.

