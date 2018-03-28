Gout Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Key Pipeline and Marketed Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming and Regulatory Events, Patent Information

This Market Spotlight report covers the Gout market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

  • The approved drugs in the gout space focus on a wide variety of targets. They are commonly administered via the oral route, with the remainder being available in intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.
  • The majority of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for gout are in Phase II. Therapies in early and mid-stage development focus on targets such as uric acid, PPAR gamma, the IL-1 receptor, and the immune system/reactive oxygen species/free radicals. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intramuscular, intravenous, and subcutaneous formulations.
  • There were seven licensing and asset acquisition activities involving gout drugs during 2013-17, three of which occurred in 2013. The exclusive licensing agreement in 2016 between Ironwood and AstraZeneca, worth $265m, for the US rights to Zurampic (lesinurad) and the fixed-dose combination of lesinurad and allopurinol, was the largest deal during the period.
  • Sales of Colcrys ranked highest among drugs in the gout space during 2012-16. However, during 2017-22, Ilaris is forecast to have the largest sales.
  • The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for gout have been in early and mid-phases of development, with 68% of trials in Phase I-II, and 32% in Phase III-IV.
  • The US has a substantial lead in the number of gout clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
  • Clinical trial activity in the gout space is dominated by completed trials. AstraZeneca has the highest number of completed clinical trials for gout, with 64 completed trials.
  • AstraZeneca has been the most active clinical trial sponsor for gout

Key Topics Covered:

1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

2 DISEASE BACKGROUND

  • Subtypes

3 TREATMENT

  • Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
  • Corticosteroids
  • Colchicine
  • Combination therapy
  • Prevention of chronic gout

4 EPIDEMIOLOGY

5 MARKETED DRUGS

  • Approvals by country

6 PIPELINE DRUGS

7 KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

  • Duzallo Approval Opens Gout Opportunity For Ironwood
  • AZ's Gout Drug PASS-ed In Europe

8 LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

  • Recent deals

9 PARENT PATENTS

10 REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

11 CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

  • Sponsors by status
  • Sponsors by phase

12 BIBLIOGRAPHY

  • Prescription Information

Companies Mentioned

  • Ironwood
  • AstraZeneca

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kb4mdq/gout_market?w=5

