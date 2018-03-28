Gout Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Key Pipeline and Marketed Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming and Regulatory Events, Patent Information

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This Market Spotlight report covers the Gout market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- The approved drugs in the gout space focus on a wide variety of targets. They are commonly administered via the oral route, with the remainder being available in intravenous and subcutaneous formulations.
- The majority of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for gout are in Phase II. Therapies in early and mid-stage development focus on targets such as uric acid, PPAR gamma, the IL-1 receptor, and the immune system/reactive oxygen species/free radicals. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intramuscular, intravenous, and subcutaneous formulations.
- There were seven licensing and asset acquisition activities involving gout drugs during 2013-17, three of which occurred in 2013. The exclusive licensing agreement in 2016 between Ironwood and AstraZeneca, worth $265m, for the US rights to Zurampic (lesinurad) and the fixed-dose combination of lesinurad and allopurinol, was the largest deal during the period.
- Sales of Colcrys ranked highest among drugs in the gout space during 2012-16. However, during 2017-22, Ilaris is forecast to have the largest sales.
- The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for gout have been in early and mid-phases of development, with 68% of trials in Phase I-II, and 32% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of gout clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the gout space is dominated by completed trials. AstraZeneca has the highest number of completed clinical trials for gout, with 64 completed trials.
- AstraZeneca has been the most active clinical trial sponsor for gout
Key Topics Covered:
1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
2 DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Subtypes
3 TREATMENT
- Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
- Corticosteroids
- Colchicine
- Combination therapy
- Prevention of chronic gout
4 EPIDEMIOLOGY
5 MARKETED DRUGS
- Approvals by country
6 PIPELINE DRUGS
7 KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Duzallo Approval Opens Gout Opportunity For Ironwood
- AZ's Gout Drug PASS-ed In Europe
8 LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- Recent deals
9 PARENT PATENTS
10 REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
11 CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
12 BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription Information
