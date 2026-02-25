GovCIO Awarded Contract to Continue Enhancing and Supporting Veterans Legacy Memorial

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services, will continue enhancing and maintaining the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration (NCA).

GovCIO received a recompete contract that reaffirms the company's long-standing partnership with NCA and its role in keeping VLM a trusted, accessible resource for Veterans, families, and the public. GovCIO will continue improving capabilities and supporting a reliable, user-friendly experience across devices.

Since its launch in 2019, VLM has grown to more than 10 million memorial pages, strengthened by UX and human-centered design enhancements that make it easier for families to preserve memories and connect with history.

In 2025, GovCIO partnered with NCA to launch the "Your Story, Your Legacy" Living Veteran feature, which gives eligible Veterans the ability to privately document their stories, images, and personal histories during their lifetimes, to be added to permanent VLM pages after interment.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the VA on a platform that holds deep meaning for Veterans and their families," said Kristin Gill, Sector President, Veteran and Enterprise Technology Services at GovCIO. "This award reflects the trust placed in our team to support an experience that preserves the legacies of those who served."

"Supporting the VLM program is a privilege," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO. "We remain committed to strengthening the platform so families and communities can continue to honor their Veterans with dignity and respect."

To explore VLM or contribute to a Veteran's legacy, visit www.va.gov/remember. Veterans eligible for preneed burial in a VA national cemetery can learn more about the Living Veteran feature at www.vlm.cem.va.gov/livingveteranhome.

