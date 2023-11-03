GovCIO Media & Research Opens Nominations for Defense IT Summit Flywheel Awards

News provided by

GovCIO Media & Research

03 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research, a leading federal technology media company, announced this week that the Flywheel Award nominations are open for the Defense IT Summit on Feb. 9 at the Hilton Arlington National Landing. The awards program will recognize key defense leaders' contributions within the IT space.

"The Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in defense IT, and it is our goal to recognize these leaders," said Michael Hoffman, President, GovCIO Media & Research. "During the inaugural Defense IT Summit, the awards will recognize the accomplishments and the programs that they work on that transform and innovate military technology."

The Defense IT Flywheel Award categories include:

  • Emerging Tech Innovator
  • Cyber Defender
  • NextGen Champion
  • Rising Star
  • Digital Transformer
  • Data Advocate

Nominees must be a federal IT employee and submission achievements must be from January 2023 to present. The entry deadline is November 17 and finalists will be announced on December 1. The winners of the Defense IT Flywheel Award will be presented during the February 9 summit.

Submit nominations at https://governmentciomedia.com/trend/defense-it-flywheel-awards.

Visit GovCIO Media & Research's Defense IT Summit event page to view the full event agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend inaugural event. Tickets are going fast, register today. Interested in creating your own Defense IT Award category? For an exclusive sponsorship opportunity, reach out to Executive Sales Director Jennifer Weiss at [email protected].

About GovCIO Media & Research 

GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company owned by GovCIO, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government. 

Visit www.governmentciomedia.com for more information. 

Media Contact 
Emyly Hall 
Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist 
[email protected]

SOURCE GovCIO Media & Research

