GovCon and AEC Professionals Gather for Unanet Champions 2026 to Learn, Connect and Grow in a Defining Moment for Project-Based Businesses

Annual user conference unites Unanet community around agentic AI advancements, GrowthStudio general availability, GAUGE and Inspire Report previews, and market insights into changing industry dynamics

DULLES, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Unanet , the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, is hosting Champions 2026, its annual user conference that gives Unanet community members best practices in pursuing and winning more business, streamlining workflows, bolstering compliance, and using AI to drive growth and streamline project and financial operations. At a pivotal moment shaped by external market pressures, evolving regulations including cybersecurity and FAR-related change, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence, Champions is bringing together a community of leaders, builders, and innovators to share practical strategies for driving growth, from pursuing new opportunities to running more profitable business operations.

Held this year in San Diego, Champions 2026 is built around the theme "Unite, Excite, Ignite." Over three days, attendees from Government Contractors, Architecture, Engineering and Construction firms will unite around shared challenges and opportunities, get excited by new ideas and product innovation, and leave ignited with actionable ways to win more business, streamline operations, strengthen compliance, and improve performance across the full project lifecycle. The conference website describes the event as one that empowers the Unanet community with "the spark and tools to turn inspiration into lasting impact," while offering practical insights from experts, peers, and industry leaders.

With more than 100 sessions and industry keynotes, Champions is designed to meet customers wherever they are in their growth and AI journey. Conference content spans key topics including compliance, financial management, analytics and dashboards, project and resource planning, capture management, workflows and automations, and using ERP and CRM together across the opportunity lifecycle. Attendees can also deepen their expertise through pre-conference training courses led by Unanet instructors. The event will kick-off with an inspiring keynote speech from adventure racer Robyn Benincasa, who will share lessons in grit and teamwork.

Among the innovation highlights at Champions 2026:

GrowthStudio general availability — Unanet's AI-first growth platform for government contractors is now generally available, connecting federal market intelligence, pipeline management, and proposal automation in a single platform deployed in as little as one week. Unanet is announcing GrowthStudio for AEC as a way to provide growing architecture, engineering, and construction firms with an easier to use later in 2026.

— Unanet's AI-first growth platform for government contractors is now generally available, connecting federal market intelligence, pipeline management, and proposal automation in a single platform deployed in as little as one week. Unanet is announcing GrowthStudio for AEC as a way to provide growing architecture, engineering, and construction firms with an easier to use later in 2026. Champ Agentic AI Platform — Architecture and engineering firms are already using Champ for ERP, powered by Wyatt, with early customers reporting faster decisions and less time spent on manual reporting. Unanet is announcing plans to extend the Champ agentic AI platform to GovCon ERP and Unanet CRM, coming later this year.

— Architecture and engineering firms are already using Champ for ERP, powered by Wyatt, with early customers reporting faster decisions and less time spent on manual reporting. Unanet is announcing plans to extend the Champ agentic AI platform to GovCon ERP and Unanet CRM, coming later this year. Continued investment in core solutions — Unanet continues to strengthen the foundation customers rely on every day, with enhancements spanning revenue recognition, AP automation, and invoice merging for AE ERP; timesheet modernization, bank feeds, and spend management for GovCon ERP; and flexible approval workflows, bi-directional Procore integration, and OpportuneAI for CRM.

— Unanet continues to strengthen the foundation customers rely on every day, with enhancements spanning revenue recognition, AP automation, and invoice merging for AE ERP; timesheet modernization, bank feeds, and spend management for GovCon ERP; and flexible approval workflows, bi-directional Procore integration, and OpportuneAI for CRM. FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency — Federal cybersecurity requirements intensify and CMMC compliance deadlines approach, Unanet is rapidly expanding its FedRAMP Moderate Cloud to help contractors meet evolving security mandates with confidence. Currently available for GovCon ERP and Asset, Inventory, and Manufacturing products, with CRM, GrowthStudio, ProposalAI, and more on the compliance roadmap for later this year.

Sample Champions sessions include:

In-depth tutorials of GrowthStudio, Unanet's AI-first tool that integrates market intelligence, proposal automation and capture workflows into one intuitive solution

First-hand experiences from GovCons and AEC customers that have used and benefitted from ChampAI™, Unanet's industry-leading AI engine

Compliance and regulation best practices including those related to CMMC Level 2, FAR and DCAA

Forecasting expertise and best practices

Best practices in project and financial management

Additionally, Unanet will share previews of its forthcoming GAUGE and Inspire Reports, which reveal insights into the GovCon and AEC markets respectively. Both reports provide in-depth analyses of how businesses are increasingly using AI throughout their operations, as well as revelations about market confidence and optimism. This year, The GAUGE Report will showcase data-backed elements of successful GovCon businesses, and The Inspire Report will explore how talent recruitment and retention continue to burden AEC firms, driving the need for efficiencies.

"Champions is much more than a user conference—it's where our community comes together to learn from each other, share what's working, and prepare for what's next," said Alex Gobbi, chief marketing officer, Unanet. "For project-based businesses navigating market uncertainty, regulatory change, and the accelerating impact of AI, that kind of connection and practical insight matters more than ever."

Champions 2026 is also made possible by the support of Unanet's partners, sponsors, and exhibitors, whose participation helps create a richer learning and networking experience for attendees. The conference website currently lists Aprio as a featured Gold Sponsor, with OpenAsset, Paylocity, SC&H and Sikich among featured Silver Sponsors, alongside additional sponsors and exhibitors participating in the Engagement Expo.

To learn more about Unanet's AI-first ERP, CRM, and growth solutions visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractor, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

SOURCE Unanet