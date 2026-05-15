Unanet Named to AI50 List

AEC and GovCon software leader recognized for building system that is powering today's AI-driven economy

DULLES, Va., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses, was named to the inaugural 2026 AI50 list by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), spotlighting its vision and leadership shaping the future of artificial intelligence across the National Capital Region. The honor is Unanet's third recognition in the last year acknowledging the company's AI-first strategy that is powering thousands of businesses nationwide.

By investing in AI-first innovation and capitalizing on strategic acquisition and partnership opportunities, Unanet is continuing to empower its customers with purpose-built AI to identify, win and manage projects more effectively. This strategy is exemplified by Champ AITM, Unanet's natural language AI engine architected to support the project lifecyle by delivering agentic capabilities to customers to execute workflows and drive efficiencies.

"We believe the future belongs to AI-first applications that don't just surface information, but understand context, connect data across the business, and turn insight into action in the flow of work," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "At Unanet, we're actively shaping that future by building AI into the core of how project-based organizations operate. The AI50 recognition reflects the innovation of our team and our commitment to delivering practical, responsible AI that drives meaningful business outcomes for our customers."

An independent panel of industry experts selected the 50 honorees from applications across sectors like defense, healthcare, and enterprise technology, reflecting the depth and competitiveness of the region's AI ecosystem. Honorees were celebrated at the annual NVTC Impact AI & AI50 Awards Summit on May 14, 2026, at Valo Parkin Tysons, VA.

"AI is no longer experimental; it's becoming core infrastructure for how modern organizations operate," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council. "These awards recognize the builders turning that potential into real-societal impact. Northern Virginia is at the center of this shift with the compute, talent, and government–industry collaboration to move quickly and responsibly. These honorees are delivering results that are transforming industries and defining responsible AI in practice."

To learn more about Unanet's AI-first ERP, CRM, and growth solutions visit www.unanet.com.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leader in AI-first ERP and growth software for project-based businesses. Trusted by more than 4,200 government contractors, architecture, engineering, and construction firms, Unanet unifies financials, projects, and pursuits with built-in automation and compliance—all supported by a dedicated customer success team. This empowers leaders to make confident, real-time decisions that drive growth from pipeline to profit. Learn more at unanet.com.

About the NVTC Impact AI & AI50 Summit

Now in its seventh year, the Impact AI Summit has become the National Capital Region's flagship event convening the leaders shaping the future of artificial intelligence across government, defense, healthcare, and enterprise. The 2026 summit elevates the dialogue with five high-impact panels exploring critical frontiers—from national security and infrastructure to healthcare innovation and emerging AI applications—alongside the inaugural AI50 honoree celebration.

This year's program is further distinguished by two keynotes–from Kaydee James, Chief of Staff at the Department of War's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), and Venky Yerneni, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at xAI—bringing perspectives from both the frontlines of national security and the cutting edge of commercial AI innovation.

SOURCE Unanet