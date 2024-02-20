HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart lighting industry, today announced the release of a new, special Dune-themed packaging of its fan-favorite TV Backlight 3 Lite in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' film Dune: Part Two, ahead of its theatrical release in North America March 1st, 2024. The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite will feature Dune-inspired color-matching and lighting effects, providing users with a next-level, immersive viewing experience that transports viewers into the world of Dune.

Govee Announces New Dune-Inspired TV Backlight Packaging in Partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in celebration of their upcoming epic Dune: Part Two

As a leader in smart lighting, Govee remains committed to bringing the best entertainment experience with its cutting-edge TV backlight series. Govee's latest partnership with Warner Bros. and Legendary represents a convergence of technology and entertainment, bringing together industry leaders to create unparalleled synergies. This collaboration showcases Govee's commitment to innovation by providing audiences with an unforgettable experience.

"We are excited to partner with Warner Bros. and Legendary's Dune: Part Two and bring the atmospheres of Dune directly into the homes of our customers," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "By integrating our smart lighting technology with the film's visuals, we aim to create a special movie-themed in-home experience that will leave audiences in awe."

Features of the TV Backlight 3 Lite

Developed in collaboration with Warner Bros., the new themed lighting effects combines Govee's expertise in smart lighting with the captivating visuals of the film. This unique offering will allow users to immerse themselves in the stunning landscapes and intense action sequences of the world of Dune like never before.

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite features upgraded Envisual™ color-matching technology, optimized with a new chip, color-matching capabilities, and light strip quality, allowing for an elevated viewing experience for users. It is also matter-compatible and works with a wider range of smart controls. As the newest entry model of the TV Backlight series, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite is an ideal choice for smart lighting users to enhance their viewing experience.

Go Beyond the Screen with Dune-Inspired Color-Matching, Lighting Effects and Dreamview

Through a customized color matching feature, users can select Dune lighting effects to enhance their movie-themed in-home experience with colors that match the on-screen content to help transform users' home into the Arrakis world. Govee has designed two new light modes to fit the Dune theme: Spice and Arrakis. The Dune-themed light scene modes will be supported by a range of Govee products, including the LED Strip Light M1, Neon Rope Lights, Permanent Outdoor Lights, and Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro. Additionally, the Govee Home App will introduce a new Dune-themed skin, providing users with a fresh and exciting interface. The customized Dune-themed lighting effects and UI are available now, and users can easily experience them by connecting to the Govee Home App.

Price and Availability

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite with Dune-themed packaging is set to launch in March 1st, available for purchase at $89.99 for sizes 55-65 inches and $109.99 for sizes 75-85 inches on Amazon and www.govee.com.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Govee is committed to empower users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

ABOUT DUNE: PART TWO

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct from a script he wrote with Jon Spaihts, based on Frank Herbert's novel. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick produce. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, a Film by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two. A Warner Bros. Pictures' release, the film will be in theaters and IMAX on March 1, 2024 nationwide, and internationally beginning February 28, 2024.

About Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Warner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, which also includes New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. Pictures partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for global audiences. Warner Bros. Pictures has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $19 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED