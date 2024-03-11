Govee's Latest Neon Rope Light 2 Is Now Available

Innovative DIY Lighting Solution for Ultimate Customization

HONG KONG, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart home industry, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the Neon Rope Light 2 . With the evolution of lighting from a mere source of illumination to a means of self-expression, Govee understands the importance of creating personalized and captivating environments. The Neon Rope Light 2 is designed to provide users with effortless personalization at their fingertips with the new AI lighting bot feature, allowing them to effortlessly transform their spaces with style and creativity.

Simplified Installation with Enhanced Materials for Easily Shape DIY

Govee has upgraded the bend clips and rope material to simplify the shape design and installation process. The improved bend clips can be easily shaped in advance, ensuring a hassle-free setup. Moreover, the softer rope material offers 14% increased flexibility compared to the previous generation, making it easier to achieve the desired shape. Additionally, the rope is 14% lighter, further enhancing the convenience of installation.

Unleash Creativity with Shape Mapping New Feature

Featuring a flexible design and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, the Neon Rope Light 2 empowers users to unleash their imagination and personalize their surroundings without any hassle. It introduces a new Shape Mapping function in the Govee Home app. By simply using the camera to capture the light on the wall, the system can recognize the light shape automatically and allow the users to adjust through the Govee Home app. Additionally, the light can be controlled in segments, with one IC capable of controlling up to 6 LED beads. This provides users with a wide range of segmentation choices, offering various DIY lighting effect options.

AI Generate Lighting Effects and Advanced RGBIC Lighting Effects

Govee believes that AI technology will continue to empower smart lighting and smart home products in the coming years, which is the driving force behind the creation of AI Lighting Bot, an Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC). The AI Lighting Bot will be included in the brand's lighting solutions to bring a new level of fun and interactivity. The new AI feature can analyze the user input via text, voice, and image data and generate light effects throughout massive data training. This technology adapts and responds to different scenarios, providing dynamic and responsive lighting effects.

Thanks to advanced technology, the new product boasts over 64 preset lighting effects. This ensures smooth and dynamic illumination, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of captivating lighting effects. Furthermore, the lighting can be expanded or shrunk in all directions, enabling users to create even more fun and unique lighting designs. After upgrades, users can now enjoy delicate lighting effects without any light spots.

Matter Compatibility and Smart Control

The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 is fully integrated with the Govee Home app, Matter, Alexa, and Google Assistant, providing smart control for personalized lighting experiences. Users can conveniently adjust settings, change colors, and create schedules through simple taps or voice commands.

Two Color Options for Perfect Home Decor Match

Govee offers the Neon Rope Light 2 in black and white, catering to various home decor styles and ensuring a perfect aesthetic match for any interior.

Prices and Availability:

The Neon Rope Light 2 is now available and retails for $69.99 (10ft) and $99.99 (16.4ft) in the US on Govee website and Amazon . The products will also be available in Canada, Europe, and the UK.

For more details, visit Govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empower users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED