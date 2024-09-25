Govee Illuminates the 2024 Holiday Season With New Holiday Lighting Collection and a Thrilling Halloween Collaboration

New lighting products and in-person events encourage users to make festive memories for the holiday season

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Govee , global leader in smart lighting solutions, - today announced the launch of two new smart lighting products—Govee Christmas String Lights 2 and Govee Icicle Lights, and a Halloween-themed offline event in Los Angeles, California, the Govee x Nights of the Jack Haunted House.

These additions to Govee's smart lighting lineup are designed to elevate festive celebrations both indoors and outdoors, bringing innovative lighting experiences to homes and events throughout the holiday season.

Govee Holiday Lights

Govee Christmas String Lights 2: Smarter, Brighter, Long-Lasting Light

Building on the success of their previous models, the Govee Christmas String Lights 2 are an upgraded solution designed to meet every holiday need while offering exceptional performance. These lights combine smart features, enhanced brightness, and long-lasting durability, ensuring that your festive décor is vibrant and long-lasting.

Different from traditional solutions, Govee Christmas String Lights 2 use clear droplet-shaped beads that emit crystal-clear illumination in colorful halos. With an extensive library of over 100 preset lighting scenes, 16 million colors and other fun effects, users can easily switch from festive holiday decor to a simple white light effect to illuminate their home all year long.

Key Features:

Upgraded RGBW Lighting Effects: Independent control of each color, including warm white, for vibrant, dynamic lighting effects.

Independent control of each color, including warm white, for vibrant, dynamic lighting effects. 130+ Preset Scene Modes: Versatile options for every occasion, offering a vast range of animated scenes.

Versatile options for every occasion, offering a vast range of animated scenes. Shape Mapping Technology: Ensures precise placement of lamp beads, making DIY lighting effects easy to create.

Ensures precise placement of lamp beads, making DIY lighting effects easy to create. AI-Generated Lighting Effects: Instantly create new lighting effects from text, audio, or image prompts.

Instantly create new lighting effects from text, audio, or image prompts. Smart Control: Multi-ecosystem compatibility through the Govee Home App, Google Home, Alexa, and Matter.

Multi-ecosystem compatibility through the Govee Home App, Google Home, Alexa, and Matter. Music Mode: Sync lighting with the beat of any music for an immersive experience.

Sync lighting with the beat of any music for an immersive experience. IP65 Waterproof and Dustproof: Enhanced durability for reliable outdoor use.

Enhanced durability for reliable outdoor use. Easy Storage: Available with white or green cables and a spool for hassle-free storage.

The Govee Christmas String Lights 2 are available on Amazon and Govee.com in the US on September 25th, 2024.

Pricing:

70C4 ( 20m ): 66 ft - $99.99

): 66 ft - 70C5 ( 30m ): 98 ft - $129.99

): 98 ft - 70C7 ( 50m ): 164 ft - $199.99

): 164 ft - 70C9 ( 100m ): 328 ft - $399.99

Govee Icicle Lights: Brilliant Outdoor Illumination

For the first time, Govee introduces Govee Icicle Lights, specifically designed for outdoor decoration. These lights are engineered to withstand the elements while delivering exceptional performance, making them the go-to choice for outdoor holiday displays.

Key Features:

RGBIC Lighting Effects: Innovative Uni-IC Technology for pure and accurate color displays from a spectrum of 16 million options.

Innovative Uni-IC Technology for pure and accurate color displays from a spectrum of 16 million options. 64+ Preset Scene Modes: A wide array of effects to suit any holiday or everyday decor needs.

A wide array of effects to suit any holiday or everyday decor needs. AI-Generated Lighting Effects: Easily create custom lighting effects using AI technology.

Easily create custom lighting effects using AI technology. IP65 Waterproof and Dustproof: Reliable and durable for outdoor use in any weather.

Reliable and durable for outdoor use in any weather. Smart Control: Seamless integration with the Govee smart ecosystem for versatile control.

Seamless integration with the Govee smart ecosystem for versatile control. Music Mode: Over 10 dynamic modes that sync with the beat of any music.

Over 10 dynamic modes that sync with the beat of any music. DIY & Finger Sketch: Customize and create unique patterns for a personalized lighting experience.

The Govee Icicle Lights are available on Amazon and Govee.com in the US on September 29, 2024.

Pricing:

70D1 ( 10m ): 33 ft - $139.99

): 33 ft - 70D2 ( 20m ): 66 ft - $249.99

Govee x Nights of the Jack Haunted House: A Spooky Halloween Spectacle

In an exciting new partnership, Govee is joining forces with Nights of the Jack 2024 to present a dazzling Halloween experience. As one of the event's new sponsors, Govee will light up the Haunted House of Nights of the Jack with its innovative smart lighting products. The two-story structure will feature Govee Curtain Lights, Outdoor Lights, and Holiday Lights, creating a colorful and spooky light show that will further reel visitors into the haunting ambiance.

Guests can also enjoy interactive elements and take photos at the lit swing located at the walking trail's midway point while they experience Govee's new series of Holiday Lights, designed to inspire the crafting of their own Halloween light show at home.

The event will take place from September 27 to November 3 at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, CaliforniaFor more information about how to visit Govee's lighting display at Nights of the Jack in Los Angeles, California, visit Nights of the Jack .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited