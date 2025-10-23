Immersive outdoor lighting bring team pride and Halloween spirit to life

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, is taking its official partnership with the Miami Dolphins to dazzling new heights. Before the Miami Dolphins matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on October 30th, Govee will transform the fan experience inside the Dolphins Fan Zone with dynamic, vibrant lighting installations and activations designed to celebrate in aqua and orange.

Govee Lights Up the Miami Dolphins’ Halloween Game at Hard Rock Stadium

"Lighting is more than decoration. It's a way to express passion and connect with what you love," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "We are proud to empower Dolphins fans to brilliantly showcase their team pride and create an unforgettable game-day experience, both at the stadium and right at home."

At the Hard Rock Stadium, Govee is set to unveil immersive experiences designed to connect fans through Govee outdoor lighting:

Touchdown Terrace – Outdoor Lighting Installation:

Featuring Govee's signature Outdoor Lights, this installation will bring the Dolphins' iconic colors to life through dynamic lighting scenes. Fans can experience firsthand how Govee's smart outdoor lights can transform any area into a vibrant celebratory fan zone.

Fan Zone – Govee Booth & Interactive Activities:

At the Govee booth, fans can explore the brand's latest smart lighting innovations, join exciting on-site activities, and take home exclusive Govee giveaways.

However, the excitement doesn't stop at the Hard Rock Stadium. On October 27th, Govee will launch a special Home Makeover video featuring Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell showing how he transforms his home with Govee's outdoor lighting, adding a colorful Halloween twist that perfectly blends festive creativity with undeniable team pride.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The team began playing in 1966 and joined the NFL with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The franchise has won two Super Bowls – in the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons – five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins remain the only franchise in NFL history to complete an undefeated season, going a perfect 17-0 in 1972. The team plays home games at Hard Rock Stadium and trains at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit MiamiDolphins.com.

