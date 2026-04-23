Govee Introduces Its First Outdoor Solar String Lights as an All-in-One Upgrade for Colorful, Effortless Outdoor Solar Lights

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, today announced its first-ever solar-powered lighting product, the Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights. Introducing best-in-class colorful lighting and advanced smart features, the Outdoor Solar String Lights offer a premium upgrade to the outdoor solar lighting category.

Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights

"At Govee, we believe solar lighting should offer more than just basic illumination," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "With our new Solar String Lights, we are bringing truly colorful lighting to a category that has long been limited in expression, while also making outdoor lighting more effortless through smarter control and solar-powered simplicity."

All-in-One Solution with Solar Power, Color, and Smart Control

Traditional solar lighting is often limited to static colors and basic functionality. Govee combines solar-powered convenience with precise color lighting, powered by its proprietary LuminBlend™ technology that ensures smoother transitions and more refined colors.

Like all Govee lights, the Outdoor Solar String Lights enable effortless smart control allowing users to create personalized lighting effects through Govee Home App.

Advanced Color Technology for Versatile Ambiance

Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights feature the company's proprietary LuminBlend™ technology, integrating chips, LEDs, and advanced software algorithms to deliver 281 trillion color possibilities. This advanced system ensures precise color accuracy for all colors, especially pastels and low-saturation tones that create a delicate outdoor ambiance.

Equipped with RGBICW, the lights offer a seamless transition between 50 lumens of brilliant, soft white light for daily use and seemingly endless color options for festive occasions.

Built for Long-term Outdoor Living

Engineered for reliability, these lights feature a high-capacity battery paired with a powerful 6W solar panel. It charges 50 percent faster than standard 4W alternatives, delivering up to 13 hours of continuous illumination.

To ensure performance in any environment, the Outdoor Solar String Lights are built with an industry-leading IP67 waterproof rating and durable solar panels. Industrial-grade encapsulation technology protects the solar panels from extreme weather and chemical corrosion. Paired with a superior battery life cycle, the system delivers a design without requiring frequent maintenance.

This durable design is further backed by a 2-year warranty, offering long-term peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability

The Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights is available now at Govee.com and Amazon priced at $99.99.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com.

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited