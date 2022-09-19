Govee Launches a New-Generation LED Strip Light with Upgraded RGBIC+ Technology for Next-Level Home Entertainment

The New Music-Syncing Flagship LED Strip Light Harnesses the Highest Lumens Available in Five Meters on the Market

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , a global leader in smart lighting and RGBIC technology, announced the availability of a new generation of its industry-leading LED Strip Lights, dubbed the Govee LED Strip Light M1 . The latest iteration provides a one-of-a-kind way to light up spaces through upgraded RGBIC+ technology, increased beads per meter for advanced luminosity and better segmented control, intuitive music syncing, and an abundance of customizable colors. The LED Strip Light M1 was created to tap into multiple senses, leveraging audio-enabled visuals to take your home entertainment system to the next-level.

Govee's latest flagship strip light allows users to create an immersive atmosphere with customizable color options.

An Industry-First Audiovisual Experience for Entertainment Enthusiasts

Building off its predecessor, the LED Strip Light M1 includes the latest RGBIC+ technology with ten segments at 60 light beads per meter (versus four segments of 24 LED beads per meter). This increase gives consumers the highest lumens available in a five-meter color light strip, providing larger wall washing.

With a pre-installed control box mic and a custom algorithm, the LED Strip Light M1 can recognize audio in the surrounding environment and sync the lights to match the beat in one of 11 different music modes. Users can also experience DreamView mode, aligning the strip light's effects to other Govee smart lights in your entertainment ecosystem. This provides for a truly immersive experience whether you are enjoying a virtual concert, watching sports, or meditating at home.

Flexible, Customizable, and Intuitive for a Personalized Space

With over 16 million rich color options including an extra warm white courtesy of its RGBIC+ technology, users can customize their environments regardless of what they are watching or listening to. Subdivision controls and multiple modes of lighting effects also allow for unique settings such as fade, twinkle, stream, flow, and more. Users can double the fun by extending the strip light from five meters to 10 to cover a large area as well.

Like with all Govee products, the power of personalization is put into the users' hands through the Govee Home App . Users can easily control the strip light and select colors, brightness, effects, modes, and more through the app, as well as tap into the wider Govee community of over 11M+ app users. In addition, the strip light can be used hands free and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Availability

The Govee LED Strip Light M1 retails for $99.99 USD and is available globally on Govee.com and Amazon . Receive $10 off until October 31st.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world and is committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly rated reviews from our consumers. The Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 10 million registered users. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications. For more information, please visit our website at govee.com .

Contact: Minna Qin, Public Relations Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED