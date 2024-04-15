Govee Launches Two Stylish New Floor Lamps To Enhance Spaces

The latest smart lighting is designed to meet the ambiance and everyday lighting needs of every home

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee announces the launch of its latest offerings in the smart interior lighting, the Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro . Building on the brand's commitment to "Make Life Smarter," these state-of-the-art lamps are designed to elevate contemporary living spaces with versatile light solutions. From soft, ambient mood lighting to clear, focused brightness, these lamps blend functionality and style to enhance the modern home experience.

Govee Floor Lamp 2: Brighter, Smarter, More Adaptable

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is an upgraded edition of the popular Lyra model that enhances the lighting experience by incorporating more light beads and an improved design that offers brighter illumination and broader coverage for larger spaces. With Matter compatibility now included, this lamp seamlessly integrates into users' current smart home systems, providing ease of use and enhanced control.

Govee's signature RGBICWW lighting provides users with a vibrant palette of colors along with pure white illumination, meeting diverse lighting needs. Users can also easily customize brightness and effects suited for reading, general use, and sleep. As a mid-range model in Govee's series, the Floor Lamp 2 allows users to enhance their space with style and quality, making it an ideal choice for those outfitting their first apartment.

The Govee Floor Lamp Pro: High-End Smart Lighting

As the flagship model of the Govee floor lamp series, the Floor Lamp Pro provides the most sophisticated technology and design for consumers who expect the best in their smart home devices to create the ultimate smart home environment.

The Floor Lamp Pro is redefining lighting with its advanced LED arrangement. Equipped with 324 color and white light beads strategically spaced for optimal illumination, it provides bright, consistent lighting in any setting. With a brightness of 2100 lumens and a wide color temperature range, the Pro ensures comprehensive, spot-free room coverage, vibrant colors, and seamless gradients for an unparalleled ambiance. The 1.5-meter light bar also has a 300-degree rotation, making it great for corner placement in any room without sacrificing brightness.

This model has an innovative base, complete with lighting and audio features. The base light offered expanded customization options, allowing users to effortlessly create their desired lighting effects. Another standout aspect is the integrated Bluetooth speaker, which seamlessly syncs sound with light to create an ambient atmosphere without noise distinction. It's perfect for any activity, from relaxing to dancing. This feature, coupled with the 28 white noise presets and lighting effects, ensures a customized lighting ambiance, whether for yoga, meditation, reading, or listening to a podcast.

Standard Features

Both lamps feature the customizable features that Govee fans know and love: over 80 dynamic lighting effects across nature, life, mood, and holiday themes, flexible scheduling, and control options via the Govee app, remote control, voice commands, DreamView, and music mode.

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 and the Pro version offer sleek, modern designs that can integrate into any space. Their small footprints always allow for versatility in placement and room aesthetics.

Future Visions: Lighting Up Lives with the Govee Floor Lamp Series

As Govee continues to innovate and expand its product line, the Floor Lamp Series evolves with the goal of transforming spaces to enhance lifestyles. Whether catering to the tech-savvy, the design-conscious, or those in pursuit of functional lighting solutions, Govee remains dedicated to delivering products that resonate with diverse user preferences and scenarios.

Availability and Pricing

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is now available for $149.99 USD on Govee.com and Amazon. The Govee Floor Lamp Pro will become available on both sites for $219.99 on April 22, 2024.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative lighting solutions. From gaming setups to living spaces and outdoor areas, Govee's smart lights are not just visually stunning but transform everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experience. Embracing the idea that "Lights can be fun," Govee is committed to empowering users to create enjoyable and enriching smart lifestyles with our products.

