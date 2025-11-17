Govee Lights Up Black Friday with Dazzling Smart Lighting Deals

From festive décor to immersive entertainment setups, Govee's biggest sale of the year brings up to 50% off its most-loved smart lighting solutions

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, today announced its 2025 Black Friday sales, running from November 20 through December 1 on Amazon and Govee.com . With major discounts across its most sought-after product lines, Govee invites consumers to explore new ways to make the holiday season brighter, smarter, and more expressive: whether that's creating a warm festive atmosphere at home, adding holiday flair to compact spaces, or even transforming entertainment setups with immersive color and sound.

4 Must-Have Décor Staples to Brighten Up Your Holidays

Nothing says the holidays like a home that sparkles with color and warmth. Govee's outdoor and holiday lighting collections transform ordinary spaces into dazzling celebrations, thanks to AI-powered personalization and Matter-compatible connectivity for effortless control.

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro : 40% off, now $279.99 for 100ft, $389.99 for 150ft, or $459.99 for 200ft. Designed for long-term outdoor use, these lights deliver vibrant, customizable color zones that stay brilliant all year long.

: 40% off, now $279.99 for 100ft, $389.99 for 150ft, or $459.99 for 200ft. Designed for long-term outdoor use, these lights deliver vibrant, customizable color zones that stay brilliant all year long. Govee Christmas Sparkle String Lights : 40% off, now $89.99. Featuring AIGC scene generation and Shape Mapping, these lights create dynamic, personalized patterns for your holiday tree or balcony décor.

: 40% off, now $89.99. Featuring AIGC scene generation and Shape Mapping, these lights create dynamic, personalized patterns for your holiday tree or balcony décor. Govee Cone Tree Lights : 34% off, now $104.99. Easy to set up, weather-resistant, and perfect for indoor or outdoor use, these cone-shaped lights add modern holiday flair.

: 34% off, now $104.99. Easy to set up, weather-resistant, and perfect for indoor or outdoor use, these cone-shaped lights add modern holiday flair. Govee Smart Outdoor S14 Bulb String Lights 2 – 42% off, now $69.99. Add cozy café lighting to your patio or backyard gatherings, with smart app controls and weather-resistant durability.

3 Smart Lighting Ideas for Apartments and Cozy Living Spaces

City living doesn't mean missing out on festive ambiance. Govee's compact yet powerful smart lights bring mood, warmth, and flexibility to limited spaces – ideal for renters or apartment dwellers looking to celebrate in style.

Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp : 30% off, now $125.99. A minimalist statement piece that offers customizable color zones for ambient or task lighting.

: 30% off, now $125.99. A minimalist statement piece that offers customizable color zones for ambient or task lighting. Govee Star Light Projector : 30% off, now $69.99. Project galaxies and colors across walls and ceilings to create a cozy, dreamlike atmosphere in any small room.

: 30% off, now $69.99. Project galaxies and colors across walls and ceilings to create a cozy, dreamlike atmosphere in any small room. Govee Curtain Lights 2 : 40% off, now $89.99. Create a vibrant backdrop for gatherings, selfies, or streaming setups with smooth gradient color transitions.

3 Essential Picks to Transform Screens at Home into Truly Cinematic Experiences

For home entertainment lovers, Govee's immersive lighting technology brings movies and games to life, extending on-screen colors across your walls for full visual surround.

Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 : 46% off, now $74.99 (11.8ft for 55"–65" TVs). Dual-camera color capture ensures accurate, real-time sync between your display and ambient light.

: 46% off, now $74.99 (11.8ft for 55"–65" TVs). Dual-camera color capture ensures accurate, real-time sync between your display and ambient light. Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2 : 31% off, now $179.99 (11.8ft for 55"–65" TVs). Experience next-level color accuracy with AI-assisted scene detection that enhances brightness and white balance dynamically.

: 31% off, now $179.99 (11.8ft for 55"–65" TVs). Experience next-level color accuracy with AI-assisted scene detection that enhances brightness and white balance dynamically. Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL : 20% off, now $143.99. Combining rich JBL audio with dynamic lighting, it's the perfect companion for immersive movie nights or gaming sessions.

To explore the full range of Govee's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, visit Govee.com or Govee's Amazon store starting November 20.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

