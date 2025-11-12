Govee Outdoor Lights Brighten Family Moments in Collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studio's Zootopia 2

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , a global leader in smart lighting innovation, is working with Disney for the first time to illuminate homes with an electrifying collaboration ahead of Walt Disney Animation Studios' highly anticipated Zootopia 2, hitting theaters November 26. This magical collaboration goes beyond simply lighting, transforming outdoor spaces and inviting families and fans to immerse themselves in the film's vibrant world alongside beloved characters, in their own homes.

Govee Outdoor Lights in Collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Zootopia 2

"Lighting is an expression of joy," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "With our wide range of outdoor lights and DIY-friendly customization options, families can easily create an atmosphere that perfectly captures any mood or occasion. Our collaboration with Zootopia 2 is all about sparking imagination and fostering family connections, and making every moment at home feel a little bit more magical."

Make Every Moment Wild With Govee Outdoor Lights

Just like the exciting world in Zootopia 2, Govee Outdoor Lights can turn ordinary nights into extraordinary memory making adventures. Imagine backyard movie nights under a canopy of color, or festive family gatherings brought to life with dynamic lightscapes. Govee brings the big screen experience directly to your outdoor living space. And with the SceneStage feature in the Govee Home App, multiple lights work together seamlessly, creating vivid, dynamic displays that bring stories and celebrations to life. And with this collaboration fans can now celebrate their favourite Zootopia 2 characters with exclusive light scenes celebrating the film. Using outdoor lighting solutions such as Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism , Govee Curtain Lights Pro , Govee Christmas Sparkle String Lights , Govee Outdoor Garden Lights , and Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light , fans can easily access character-themed effects for Judy, Nick, Flash, and Gary De'Snake directly in the Govee Home App, or combine them to a Zootopia 2 light show.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience with innovative, ambient lighting solutions since 2017. From living spaces, gaming setups, and outdoor areas, Govee's smart home tech is not just visually stunning, but also functional - transforming small everyday moments into more personalized and brighter engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that users should "Life is Colorful" and push the boundaries of what lighting can do by blending design, and utility. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

About Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2

In "Zootopia 2," rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De'Snake (voice of Academy Award® winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The Oscar®-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer) are the principal filmmakers.

