Govee to Showcase New Lighting Innovations Shaping “Lighting the Future” at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , a global leader in smart lighting, is bringing its vision of "Lighting the Future" to CES 2026 with a showcase of its latest innovations for 2026. The three flagship products being unveiled at the show represent the next generation of intelligent illumination: the Govee Floor Lamp 3, the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light. Govee's 2026 CES showcase highlights the expansion of its smart home ecosystem commitment with the announcement of a partnership with Samsung SmartThings.

This exciting new line up is powered by significant advancements across Govee's core technologies, including the upgraded LuminBlend+ color system, the more intuitive AI Lighting Bot 2.0, and the new DaySync adaptive lighting system. Together, they will change how people interact and experience smart lighting and highlight Govee's position as one of the industry's most influential innovators.

Introducing Govee's Next-Generation Essentials for Colorful Living

Govee Floor Lamp 3: A Next-Generation Floor Lamp Powered by Advanced Color and AI Power

Govee's most advanced floor lamp yet, supported by LuminBlend+ for ultra-precise color and an unprecedented 1000K–10000K light temperature range. With AI Lighting Bot 2.0 and the new DaySync system, it delivers personalized ambience and adaptive, time-aware illumination. Its stunning sculptural design will elevate the aesthetic of any room.

Govee Ceiling Light Ultra: The Industry's First Ceiling Light Designed as a True Creative Canvas

A creative ceiling canvas, the Ceiling Light Ultra features an industry-leading 616-pixel LED matrix for vivid patterns and animations. AI Lighting Bot 2.0 enables dynamic lighting effects, while enhanced DIY tools allow for further creative expression through the lights. It provides ample illumination for spacious family areas and maintains a natural, true-to-life appearance across objects and skin tones, supporting both everyday comfort and visual clarity in the home.

Govee Sky Ceiling Light: A Unique Ceiling Light That Brings True-to-Life Sky Illumination Indoors

Designed to mimic daylight in a natural way, the Sky Ceiling Light uses custom-engineered LED and architectural gradient illumination to recreate clear-sky tones and soft skylight transitions, making it a perfect addition to enclosed or windowless spaces. Its refined white-light performance creates a soft and comfortable lighting tone helping create a calming, uplifting atmosphere in the home.

Advanced Lighting Technologies "Lighting the Future"

LuminBlend+: The Enhanced Color Management System

LuminBlend+, Govee's upgraded color management system, is engineered to deliver accurate, stable, and true-to-life lighting across any setting. Its upgraded 16-bit precision chip produces smoother, more precise color transitions, while proprietary Gamma calibration ensures colors remain consistent at every brightness level.

With optimized RGB-to-white blending, LuminBlend+ supports an industry-leading 1000K to 10000K color-temperature range, enabling an ultra-wide spectrum of lighting moods, from warm candle-like tones for evening relaxation to bright neutral whites for reading and cool sky-blue hues that enhance clarity and support productivity. This next-generation system will be introduced across new partly indoor and outdoor lighting in 2026.

AI Lighting Bot 2.0: Smarter, More Expressive, More Personal

AI Lighting Bot 2.0 integrates the proprietary technology with advanced generative models to create lighting that is more expressive, intuitive, and emotionally responsive. For linear lighting like strip lights and permanent lights, this technology allows the lights to react to mood or context in real time and learn behaviours.

For graphic lighting including curtain lights and pixel lights, AI Lighting Bot 2.0 introduces the ability to instantly generate dynamic, animated visuals resulting in richer, more vivid lighting effects. These enhanced AI capabilities extend across a wide range of Govee products, enabling users to enjoy personalized, intuitive lighting throughout the home.

DaySync: Simplifying Circadian Lighting for Everyday Use

DaySync is Govee's redesigned adaptive-lighting capability that makes it easier for consumers to achieve the right lighting throughout the day. DaySync simplifies the process of matching indoor lighting to the time of day with smart preset options that deliver suitable lighting for different activities. DaySync can automatically adjust brightness, color, and color temperature to create a more natural lighting rhythm in the home. DaySync will roll out from April 2026 across new products in Govee's Indoor category.

Expanding the Smart Home Ecosystem with Samsung SmartThings

Govee is expanding its smart home ecosystem through a new partnership with Samsung SmartThings, bringing seamless integration across key Govee smart lighting products and SmartThings. This compatibility allows users to manage Govee lighting alongside other connected devices within a unified system, enabling effortless automation throughout the home, from atmospheric living rooms to calm bedrooms and vibrant outdoor spaces.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

