Experience Fast and Smart Ice Making for Refreshingly Cool Moments

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoveeLife , an innovator in the smart home industry, today announces the launch of its new smart ice maker, the GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s. Featuring cutting-edge technology such as rapid ice production and innovative smart features, such as voice control, app remote control, scheduling for ice making and cleaning, and RGB ice basket light reminders, the ice maker will elevate any gatherings.

Rapid Ice Making and Versatile Ice Cube Sizes for Every Drink

GoveeLife Unveils the New Countertop Smart Ice Maker 1s, Experience Fast and Smart Ice Making for Refreshingly Cool Moments

The GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s provides unmatched speed, producing nine bullet-shaped ice cubes in just 6 minutes. With a 2L water tank capacity, it can generate up to 26 pounds of ice per day, ensuring a continuous supply of ice. It also features a 1.5lb-capacity ice cube basket, guaranteeing perfectly chilled drinks for your afternoon pick-me-up or parties.

Whether it's for cocktails, sodas, or chilling bottles, the GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s delivers perfectly sized ice cubes for every drink with three adjustable ice cube sizes - small, medium, large. Use the small ice cube size for cocktails and mixed drinks, ensuring quick chilling without diluting the flavors. The medium ice cubes are perfect for sodas and iced coffees, providing a balanced cooling. For more expansive needs, such as keeping bottles cold in a cooler for hours, the large ice cube size is ideal.

Smart Control and Matter Compatible

Operate your ice maker remotely with the Govee Home App or use voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. The Govee Home App also allows users to customize scheduling for automated daily or weekly schedules and will send smart reminders. Additionally, the ice maker features RGB lights and integrated sensors to monitor ice and water levels, both on the appliance and via the app, automatically detecting when the ice bin is full.

For seamless integrations with smart home ecosystems such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, the Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s will support Matter. This functionality will be available via an OTA update after launch.

Premium Design with Customizable Lighting

The GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s features a sleek metal exterior available in two stylish color options - black and silver. It includes a front-side visual ice basket capacity indicator and a magnetic ice scoop that mounts conveniently to the side. The RGB ice basket light offers customizable color settings, ice-making status indicators, and scene lighting effects, providing a personalized and enjoyable ice-making experience.

Additional features include:

Self-cleaning: A one-tap self-cleaning feature allows the ice maker to complete the self-cleaning process in 10 minutes by pressing the clean button. This feature can also be scheduled via the App.

A one-tap self-cleaning feature allows the ice maker to complete the self-cleaning process in 10 minutes by pressing the clean button. This feature can also be scheduled via the App. Safe Materials: All water and ice storage components are made from food-grade FDA materials, ensuring safe and healthy ice.

All water and ice storage components are made from food-grade FDA materials, ensuring safe and healthy ice. Quiet and User-Friendly: The ice maker operates quietly, blending into your home environment. The Do Not Disturb Mode prevents noise from ice making and self-cleaning during set times, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep.

Prices and Availability

The GoveeLife Smart Countertop Ice Maker 1s is now available for purchase on Govee.com and Amazon priced at $179.99.

About GoveeLife

At GoveeLife, we are committed to offering effortless life experiences through our innovative smart home appliances. Launched in 2023 and operated as an independent brand from Govee, GoveeLife aims to simplify life by making smart living accessible to everyone, allowing users to enhance their lifestyle with the ease and functionality of advanced smart appliances. From energy-efficient climate control to kitchen appliances, GoveeLife's smart appliances are designed to increase convenience, optimize efficiency, and improve quality of life.

SOURCE GoveeLife