Federal Policy Signals Accelerating GLP-1 Adoption — Menu-Order-AI Translates Clinical Access into Everyday Dining Decisions

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced the BALANCE Model, a voluntary initiative designed to expand access to GLP-1 medications under Medicare and Medicaid through negotiated pricing and structured coverage.

GLP-1 treatment is now embedded in federal healthcare policy.

As access expands, consumer behavior shifts.

Clinical guidance for GLP-1 patients emphasizes protein prioritization, portion control, and structured nutrition support to improve long-term outcomes. Yet millions of Americans still face a daily challenge: how to apply that guidance in real-world restaurant settings.

Menu-Order-AI was built to solve that gap.

The platform instantly analyzes any restaurant menu and highlights:

• High-protein • GLP-1 friendly options — helping users translate metabolic goals into practical dining decisions from one restaurant choice or scan of a menu.

The company recently surpassed 50,000 downloads and is trusted by over 20,000 users across 25+ countries, reflecting accelerating global demand for protein-prioritized, GLP-1 aligned dining tools.

Global adoption continues to scale following the company's integration of Google Places technology. The integration strengthens Menu-Order-AI's global infrastructure, ensuring precise restaurant identification and scalable international coverage — capabilities legacy directory solutions were unable to consistently deliver at scale.

"The expansion of GLP-1 access at the federal level confirms this is not a trend — it's a structural shift in how Americans approach food and metabolic health. Prescriptions don't make choices at restaurants — people do. Menu-Order-AI turns clinical access into real-world, high-protein, GLP-1 friendly decisions from one restaurant choice or scan of a menu," says Melissa Butler, Founder of Menu-Order-AI.

As national GLP-1 adoption accelerates, the demand for real-time behavioral support tools is expected to grow across healthcare, hospitality, and technology sectors.

GLP-1 access is scaling nationally.

The infrastructure supporting everyday decision-making must scale with it.

About Menu-Order-AI

Menu-Order-AI is the GLP-1 dining companion, instantly analyzing restaurant menus to surface high-protein, GLP-1 friendly options that align with metabolic health goals.

