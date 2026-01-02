Menu-Order-AI Launches on Google Play Store, Expanding Global Access to Its Real-Time GLP-1 Dining Companion

The Android launch responds to strong international demand, making Menu-Order-AI accessible to millions of users worldwide who rely on Android devices for real-time, health-preference-aligned dining guidance.

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Menu-Order-AI, the real-time GLP-1 dining companion, announced today that it is now available on the Google Play Store, expanding access to millions of Android users worldwide.

The Android launch follows strong demand from international users and partners, particularly in regions where Android devices are the primary platform. Since its initial iOS release, the company has received consistent requests for Google Play availability to support broader global adoption.

Menu-Order AI, your GLP-1 dining companion. Available on the Apple App Store and in The Google Play Store

"Launching on Google Play was a direct response to user demand," said Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of Menu-Order-AI. "Many of the people requesting access were outside the U.S. and using Android devices. This expansion allows us to meet users where they are and continue scaling globally."

Menu-Order-AI instantly analyzes restaurant and delivery menus to surface options aligned with individual health preferences, including High-protein, GLP-1 friendly, Low-carb, Low WW point, and Plant-based choices. The app works with existing menus and requires no changes from restaurants.

With availability now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Menu-Order-AI strengthens its position as a globally accessible, real-time dining companion for today's evolving food and health landscape.

