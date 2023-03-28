Government Geeks Form Consulting Venture

Former public servants and consultants Adam Hughes and Robert Shea join to form GovNavigators, which will help organizations strengthen their brands and achieve their goals.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations understand and shape the public policy landscape, strengthen their brands, and achieve their growth goals, former government executives and consultants Adam Hughes and Robert Shea are combining forces to establish GovNavigators.

Former GSA and Senate Budget Committee Executive Adam Hughes and former House, Senate and OMB Executive Robert Shea have worked together for almost 20 years. They collaborated to improve government program performance and enact and implement federal financial transparency initiatives. Together, they transformed Grant Thornton Public Sector's brand into one of the best known and respected in government consulting. The Government Business Council named it one of the fastest-moving brands in government. They conceived, produced, and hosted FedHeads, a leading, award-winning podcast focused on government management. They share four Fed100 Awards between them, but won't say who has the most.

"I trusted Adam and Robert to craft the right message, get it in front of the right people, and help us achieve our ambitious growth goals," said former Grant Thornton Public Sector Managing Partner Carlos Otal. "Their creativity and competence, combined with their notable networks, will offer enormous value to their clients."

Adam and Robert are forming GovNavigators to offer other organizations the same magic they performed at Grant Thornton. They are also firing up the microphones again with a companion podcast – the GovNavigators Podcast – hoping that someone will listen.

From developing and implementing marketing and branding strategies to monitoring, analyzing, and shaping public policy, GovNavigators can guide clients through the intricacies of the government to help them grow.

Contact: Robert Shea

(540) 454-6879

[email protected]

Adam Hughes

(202) 320-3254

[email protected]

SOURCE GovNavigators LLC