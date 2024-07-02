Government Scientific Source Announces Leadership Transition

RESTON, Va., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Scientific Source is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Mendrysa as its new Chief Executive Officer and Gretchen Pfaffe as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1. Brandon Wieland will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Founder Wayne Bardsley is stepping down from his position as CEO and President, but will continue to serve the company as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In this new capacity, he will remain involved in strategic planning and investments. "With thanks to all whose contributions have made us who we are now, I have every confidence that Mike and Gretchen can guide the company forward and that our future remains bright," Bardsley said.

Government Scientific is the leading distributor of laboratory supplies and equipment to the federal, state and local governments. Founded in 1991 in Tysons Corner, Va., and headquartered in Reston, Va., Government Scientific has more than 200 employees in five locations across the U.S.

Mendrysa joined the company in 1999 as a sales representative and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. His stated goal is to ensure a seamless transition of the company's corporate strategic vision through a collaborative leadership model.

"Integrity, innovation, and dedication are only a few of the underlying principles that have guided us for the past 32 years, and they will continue to shape our core values and mission well into the future," Mendrysa said. "Delivering high-quality laboratory products to the federal government is more than just a business objective; it is a commitment to supporting essential research and I am eager to continue to build upon our strong foundation."

With more than 25 years at Government Scientific, Pfaffe was previously Senior Vice President, Operations, and has more than 20 years of experience in Federal Acquisition Regulations and Federal Contract Compliance. "This is a company where ethical business dealings and mutual respect are infused into our culture. A company where our approach to everything starts with doing the right thing: right for our employees, right for our customers, and right for our business — in that order. Our leadership may be changing, but these tenets will never change," she said.

About Government Scientific Source

Government Scientific Source is the leading distributor of laboratory equipment and supplies to the federal government. Established in 1991, the company has consistently grown and expanded its product offerings, serving a wide range of scientific and research needs.

